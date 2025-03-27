Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here’s your weekly oracle guidance for March 28 – April 3

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

Elevate your mind and your thought process through meditation. Believe in the power of divine intervention with full faith and patience. This situation too shall pass. Keep your karma balanced by doing charity and have faith in the divine. Whatever is happening right now with you is the result of your karmic balances. Lucky colour: Indigo

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

Rejoice, as this is the moment of celebration. All your hard work is paying off well now. This is also a crucial time for you to clear your personal and professional space. Give priority to your family and to those you love. Have faith in yourself and the universe and move ahead with confidence. Put your past behind. Lucky colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Yes! Your messiah is here. You can expect an email, message, or social invitation from someone holding a high rank or a position in the corporate world. A good news related to a promotion, relocation, or increase in your financial status is on the cards. The wheel of fortune will favour you now. Be grateful and meditate everyday. Lucky colour: White

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Monitor your ego; this is not the time to act foolish. Believe in your intuitive powers as you are going to be blessed right now. The time is apt for financial blessings. You need to be aware of your own emotions. Nurture yourself and those you love. Your practical advise is going to be praised by everyone around. Lucky colour: Gold

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

Expect an important call this week, which will change your perspective and life forever. This is a crucial time for you to clear your personal and professional space. Clear all unwanted clutter from your professional space. Trust your inner visions and believe in the power of intuition this week. Lucky colours: Sage green

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

Rejoice! This is the moment of celebration for you. Good news related to a purchase of something expensive or an arrival of a new member in your life will be the reason for celebration. Family over your workspace. In the work front you need to focus a little more on the final aspects of service delivery. Look for the magic in life. Lucky colour: Red

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

Believe in the power of divine magic as a magical moment is getting manifested for you right now. God’s delays are never God’s denials. A sudden delay in your travel plans is for your betterment, so have happy faith and patience. For those who have had a troublesome last year, you will be resurrected, and you will rise again to victory. Just believe in yourself. Lucky colour: Mauve

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

Wish for the stars, and they will be yours. Whatever you choose to manifest this week will come into fruition in the days ahead. The universe will give ample reasons to smile this week. If you have had a troublesome few months, then you are going to be resurrected by the divine, and you shall once again rise to victory. Claim your personal power. Lucky colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

Focus on the task at hand. An act of charity this week will amplify your blessings now and in the hereafter. What you give out, you will get back a millionfold. Notice the signs of abundance, prosperity, and the presence of good energy around you. Believe in the power of divine magic. Answers to your prayers will come through meditation. Lucky colour: Peacock blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

Clear your personal clutter. There is so much going on in your mind right now, which is causing tension unnecessarily. Focus your vision only on what you wish to manifest. This is also the time for you to monitor your health. Do not take your health lightly this week. You need to detox your mind, body, and soul. Lucky colours: Red, off-white

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

Any delays in your travel plans or in your work progress are not a denial from the universe. This is for your highest good, as this is not an auspicious time for any new initiations. Halt all your further progress till the end of this week. You will notice the divine interventions in your life, which are for your highest good. Lucky colours: Orange, brown

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

Have faith and a little more patience, as your guardian angels are watching over you. Monitor your health this week. Wish for the stars, and they will be yours. Believe in yourself and follow your heart. You must be aware of your own emotions. Be clear about what you want. Lucky colours: White, yellow, black