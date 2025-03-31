Why we never delete old photos, emails, and screenshots

We’ve all been there—scrolling through thousands of old photos, trying to find that one perfect shot, only to be reminded of blurry restaurant dishes and ten versions of the same sunset. Or worse, searching an email inbox overflowing with unread newsletters, spam, and outdated work documents. If this sounds familiar, you might be a digital hoarder.

Digital hoarding is real

Unlike physical clutter, digital hoarding often goes unnoticed. There are no overflowing closets or jam-packed drawers—just infinite storage space on cloud services that silently collect everything we refuse to delete. The psychology behind this is simple: we believe we might need these files one day. That one email from 2014? It could be important. The hundred nearly identical selfies? There must be a difference.