Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here’s your weekly oracle guidance for May 2–8

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

Release yourself from what holds you back. The need to detox your body, mind and soul is imperative. Unnecessary worry is based on a lack of self-confidence. This is your lucky week, as new resources of money, timing or support are foreseen. A change in job or a promotion will make your dream come true. Believe in yourself, as this is the end of a difficult situation. Lucky colours: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

An exciting challenge will arise this week. You have what it takes to succeed, so review all your contracts and documents thoroughly. The strength and grace that comes through kindness is an asset not everyone is blessed with. With lots of self-confidence and a forgiving heart, you need to move on in life. Release your past, as there is an enriching future awaiting you. Lucky colour: White

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

This is the time to act upon your plans. Your creativity will be rewarded in the most abundant ways. A happy ending will mark the completion of a karmic cycle. Spiritual growth and insights are foreseen. Your dreams will be fulfilled in the most miraculous ways. Your hard work will lead to great success. Love for beautiful things of comfort or luxury in life will be purchased. Lucky colour: Deep blue

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

You have done a wonderful job; it’s time to move on to your next project. Awards, rewards, scholarships or promotions are guaranteed. This is your lucky week. Make a wish and it gets manifested. Through determination and self-control, there will be steady career advancement. Others will appreciate your growth. Lucky colour: Gold

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

The need for more sleep or some me time is foreseen now. This week marks a happy ending to your karmic cycle. Spiritual insights are foreseen. Your dreams will be rewarded only due to the hard work and efforts you have put in the past. Stand up for what you believe in and have confidence while you claim your personal power. Lucky colours: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

The high priests will invoke powerful psychic insights. Reflection and meditation will provide valuable information. The joy that arises from spiritual growth is the ultimate source of power and pleasure. You have the vision and the ability to be a light to others. Embrace your inner child and spend time with your friends and siblings. Lucky colour: Sea green

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

An exciting challenge is coming your way. You have what it takes to succeed. Good times for celebrations are ahead. Abundant rewards for your hard work are on the cards. Release yourself from burdensome situations. For those who have struggled in their love life will finally get some respect. Messages regarding social invitations will keep you on a high. Lucky colours: Yellow, teal green

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

New resources of financial success are getting manifested. Read all the documents carefully before proceeding ahead. Partnership will be successful only if you are with like-minded people. You can take calculated risks. On the personal front, deep and everlasting emotional commitments are foreseen. Have utmost faith in the universe. Lucky colours: Yellow, wine red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

Two hearts dedicated to creating something wonderful. You are a kindred spirit and you must never give up on those you love. This is your lucky week, as new resources of money, time or support are coming your way. A change in a job or a promotion will be the highlight. It is always better if you just make a decision rather than over-analysing an issue. Lucky colours: White, sunrise orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

A gift of fashion opportunity and inspiration is coming your way. You have the opportunity to do something amazing with your life now. With a sense of wonder, move ahead, as success in the long run is guaranteed for sure. You have invested wisely; now wait for the harvest. Make plans for your next endeavour. Lucky colours: Lavender, midnight blue, olive green

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

New opportunities for adventure will arise. Embrace your inner child and spend quality time with new friends or rekindled relationships. Those who are in a committed relationship can expect wonderful times with their partners, and those who are seeking true love will be encountering great companionship. Lucky colours: Red, all shades of green

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

This is your lucky week, as this is the time for you to move quickly while choosing logic over emotions. The changes will be sudden and in your favour. Believe in yourself and listen to your heart; do what gives you joy. You can manifest the life you want, so choose your wishes and your thoughts wisely. What you need will appear. Lucky colours: Rainbow