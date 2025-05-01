Nurturing Nails: the perfect long-lasting manicures that you need

What are some of the long-lasting manicures that you can try?

Shellac Manicure

If you are looking for a nail work that creates a balance between gel and regular polish, then you can opt for a shellac manicure. These last for around two to three weeks and give a very light-weight and natural look. These nails are easier to remove with a gel dip or acetone remover.

Hard nails

Sculpted nails, which give you the liberty to try out various designs and even extend your fingernails, are best if you do a hard gel or builder gel manicure. These usually stay well for three and a half weeks but need professional assistance to remove.