Nurturing Nails: the perfect long-lasting manicures that you need

Scrolling through social media and fancy having a cool nail art on your fingers too? But worry that you will not be able to maintain them or end up having to go for regular refills? Here are some of the nail manicures which would give you the perfect finish you are looking for, without having to worry about their sustenance for a long time.
How to keep your manicured nails healthy?
Here are some quick nail care tips if you have perfectly manicured nails. Wearing gloves, especially while doing the dishes, prevents water and nail contact. Application of cuticle oil, which suits your fingers, is needed. You should try not to use your nails as tools to do basic work. This erodes the nail paint. Also, use a good-quality topcoat to touch up once a week to protect your nails.
What are some of the long-lasting manicures that you can try?
Shellac Manicure
If you are looking for a nail work that creates a balance between gel and regular polish, then you can opt for a shellac manicure. These last for around two to three weeks and give a very light-weight and natural look. These nails are easier to remove with a gel dip or acetone remover.
Hard nails
Sculpted nails, which give you the liberty to try out various designs and even extend your fingernails, are best if you do a hard gel or builder gel manicure. These usually stay well for three and a half weeks but need professional assistance to remove.
Acrylic Nails
These nails are customisable and come in any length, shape and size. It stays strong for three weeks to a month and can be removed through soaking or filing.
Dip-powder manicure
Do you use your hands frequently for work? Is that worrying you from getting the perfect manicure? Don’t worry, because the dip-powder manicure is here. These are durable, long–lasting for almost a month and thicker then gel-based manicures. Sometimes, they do need filing, but that can be done at home.
Gel Manicure
Smooth, glossy, and chip-resistant, the gel manicure procedure is for those who prefer to have polished nails and low maintenance. These last for two to three weeks and can be removed professionally or with acetone pads.