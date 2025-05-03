Beauty and Wellness

Guide to the most hassle-free low-dopamine night routine

Guide to the most hassle-free low-dopamine night routine
Image representativePexels
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

The warmth of a shower soothes tense muscles and signals the body’s shift towards rest. The mindful cleansing washes away the day’s stress, preparing you for a tranquil night.

Opt for easily digestible, whole foods like soup or steamed vegetables to avoid energy spikes before bed. A light meal allows your body to focus on rest, not digestion.

A simple routine of cleansing and moisturizing offers a moment of quiet self-care. Keep it minimal with familiar, gentle products for a soothing transition that prepares your skin and mind for rest.

This warm, caffeine-free infusion gently eases the mind and body towards relaxation. The warmth and aroma create a soothing sensory experience.

Immersing yourself in a book offers a focused, low-stimulation activity, drawing attention away from screens and racing thoughts. The tactile act of reading promotes calm and gently prepares your mind for restful sleep.

Tap here
Low-dopamine
Night routine

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com