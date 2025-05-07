Safe and effective natural cleansers

Oily skin

You can very easily clean oily skin with a paste of Fuller’s Earth, a natural clay that has been used since times immemorial to cleanse and clarify the skin.Take 2 tsp of this clay and add a pinch of powdered camphor to it and mix with water and massage onto wet skin and wash off.

Combination skin

Mashed papaya mixed with oatmeal and a little milk and scrubbed all over the face and neck not only cleanses as papaya has powerful cleansing enzymes but also helps reduce tan,dark patches and adds natural alpha hydroxy acids to the skin.

The use of yoghurt to cleanse the skin is also excellent when you have oily to combination skin and just 2tsp can be massaged daily at the end of the day and washed off. This will cleanse as well as prevent your natural P from being destroyed.

One of my all-time favourites for oily to combination skin is mashed strawberries and although it is true that I have a soft corner for this fruit not only because it’s delicious and you can always lick some off your face but because my childhood years were spent in Nagaland where it was to be found in abundance!

Just rub 3-4 mashed strawberries into the skin and leave on for 5 minutes before washing off. Not only will it help soften the skin but also make it look brighter and give an external dose of Vitamin C.