Are you using physical exfoliants? 5 things you should know

We all need to exfoliate every once in a while to get rid of dead skin cells, unclog pores, and promote a smoother, brighter complexion. But how should you exfoliate and how often?

Why should you use physical exfoliants sparingly?

Here are five things you should keep in mind if you're using physical exfoliants:

1. It’s not the same as chemical exfoliation

Physical exfoliation involves using a gritty substance or tool—like a face scrub with granules, a cleansing brush, or even a washcloth—to manually remove dead skin cells.

Chemical exfoliation, on the other hand, uses ingredients like AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) or BHAs (beta hydroxy acids) to dissolve the glue that holds dead skin cells together. Both have their place in skincare, but they work in very different ways.

2.You can exfoliate at home with organic ingredients

One of the biggest appeals of physical exfoliation is that you can DIY it with natural ingredients from your kitchen. Think ground oatmeal, coffee grounds, or sugar mixed with honey or yogurt.

These are affordable, accessible, and free of harsh chemicals, making them a popular choice for those leaning into clean beauty routines.

3. You can't (and shouldn't) exfoliate every day

No matter how gentle your scrub is, exfoliating every day can cause micro-tears in the skin, strip your natural oils, and lead to irritation or breakouts.

Limit physical exfoliation to 1–3 times a week, depending on your skin type. You need to pay extra care and attention if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin.

4. Technique matters

Scrubbing harder can do more damage than good. Use light pressure and circular motions when exfoliating, and always follow up with a soothing moisturizer. Over-scrubbing can cause redness, sensitivity, and even worsen existing skin issues.

5. Not ALL physical exfoliants are skin-friendly

Some store-bought scrubs contain abrasive particles like walnut shells or apricot pits, which can be too rough for facial skin. These can cause tiny cuts and damage your skin barrier. Opt for finer, rounded particles like jojoba beads or rice powder, or stick to gentle DIY recipes.



Physical exfoliation can be a great way to refresh your skin, but you need to do it correctly. Knowing the differences, using the right ingredients, and not overdoing it are key to glowing, healthy skin.