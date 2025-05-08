Razor Swift: Best razors for men for a comfortable shave

Which razors would be a perfect fit for all your close shave problems?

Though sometimes, skin-type and budget becomes parameters for the best razors, here are four standard ones that can be used by you, suitable for all skin types and also does not drill a hole in the pockets.

For the first timers

If you are embarking on the process of shaving for the first time in your life, then it is best to start with the traditional ones. Made of stainless steel these are built with a double safety feature which allows them to glide smoothly over the skin and yet protect it from any cuts and bruises. These are best for daily shaving, especially when you want to remove stubs and balances shaving closely and comfort. They are known to be complementing feather blades and in the long run turn out to be very sustainable due to their long shelf lives.