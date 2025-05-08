Razor Swift: Best razors for men for a comfortable shave

While shaving is a common process for men many are unaware of the kind of razors available and what would suit their skin type the most. Here are four standard types of razors which are best suited for shaving and the reasons why they are popular.
Before embarking on a smooth glide over your skin, here are a few tips that can be followed. It is best to use a pre-shaving oil, lotion, cream or gel which softens the area and hydrates the skin for the razor to work on it smoothly. While you are shaving, it is best if you start shaving with the grain and not press it too hard on the skin to avoid bruises and cuts. Always use a balm or moisturiser after shaving. This helps in cooling down the area of any irritation that might be caused in the process.
Which razors would be a perfect fit for all your close shave problems?
Though sometimes, skin-type and budget becomes parameters for the best razors, here are four standard ones that can be used by you, suitable for all skin types and also does not drill a hole in the pockets.
For the first timers
If you are embarking on the process of shaving for the first time in your life, then it is best to start with the traditional ones. Made of stainless steel these are built with a double safety feature which allows them to glide smoothly over the skin and yet protect it from any cuts and bruises. These are best for daily shaving, especially when you want to remove stubs and balances shaving closely and comfort. They are known to be complementing feather blades and in the long run turn out to be very sustainable due to their long shelf lives.
Pack them up…in your bag
Getting late for office and want a quick clean shave? Or travelling for a few days and want to keep a razor on you? Opt for the Cartridge Razor, which comes with the adjustment of multiple blades. This in turn makes it quicker to shave and saves your time when in hurry. It is also perfect to carry around while travelling, again for its quicker service than other razors. These razors are also known to be very smooth on the skin and do not irritate sensitive skin further.
Fast and… not furious!
Can one survive without the touch of electricity in this digital age? No! Thus shaving too is now made easier with the help of electric razors. These glide over the skin softly, have multiple cushioning to prevent cuts and several blades to get your work done faster. These are best suited for those shavers who want to shave and style their beards at the same time. Moreover, many of these work on batteries or are chargeable.
Expert Much?
If you are a pro in shaving and want something quick, precise and low maintenance, then go for the straight razors. These are extremely sharp and quick so you need to be an expert to keep up with it without hurting yourself. These use disposable blades and offer barber –level sharpness in its final output.