The acid revolution: How skincare’s potent ingredients transformed beauty routines

Acid treatments like salicylic acid, glycolic acid, lactic acid, and others have become major trends in skincare, transforming how people approach everything from acne and pigmentation to dullness and aging. Once reserved for dermatologists’ clinics and professional peels, these potent ingredients have made their way into everyday skincare routines—and their popularity shows no signs of slowing down.

Acids promised visible results—and they delivered

The rise of acids in skincare can largely be attributed to a shift toward ingredient-focused beauty. As consumers became more informed—thanks to social media, YouTube skincare gurus, and dermatologist-led content—there was a growing demand to understand what actually works. Terms like “BHA” (beta hydroxy acid) and “AHA” (alpha hydroxy acid) entered the mainstream, and brands responded by creating products that were not only effective but also transparent about their ingredients.