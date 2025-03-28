What makes geranium water a favourite ingredient in skin and hair care products?

Geranium water is the result of steam distillation of geranium flowers. The oils are extracted during the process and the leftover water is what is known as Geranium water and is often one of the major ingredients of skincare and haircare products due to its many benefits. Ideally it is used as an ingredient to products, but small quantities of geranium water can also be consumed if okayed by your primary healthcare practitioner. Being a hydrosol, its consumption needs to be monitored. But nevertheless, it is definitely beneficial and here are some of them.

Repaired Skin

If you suffer from damaged or dry skin which lacks moisture, has uneven tones and patches then Geranium Water might be your magic ingredient. Adding it to your skincare routines or products made using it, helps soothe the skin treating any itchiness, inflammation or dryness. It also helps in balancing uneven skin tones, controlled oil production which is necessary for the skin and helps you achieve a toned complexion. Geranium water is also rich in anti-oxidant which helps it protect the skin from the harsh rays of the sun, pollution and other skin problems caused by outdoor exposure. Another important use of Geranium water is its hydrating quality coupled with a subtle fragrance which makes it a good choice for face mists which can be frequently used, especially in the summers.