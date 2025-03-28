What makes geranium water a favourite ingredient in skin and hair care products?

Often when you pick up a beauty product you might be noticing the presence of Geranium Water in the ingredients list. A natural query that comes is what is geranium water and why is it emerging as a favourite product in the beauty industry? We decode where Geranium water comes from and what are its benefits below.
What is Geranium Water, how to make it and what are its benefits?
Geranium water is the result of steam distillation of geranium flowers. The oils are extracted during the process and the leftover water is what is known as Geranium water and is often one of the major ingredients of skincare and haircare products due to its many benefits. Ideally it is used as an ingredient to products, but small quantities of geranium water can also be consumed if okayed by your primary healthcare practitioner. Being a hydrosol, its consumption needs to be monitored. But nevertheless, it is definitely beneficial and here are some of them.
Repaired Skin
If you suffer from damaged or dry skin which lacks moisture, has uneven tones and patches then Geranium Water might be your magic ingredient. Adding it to your skincare routines or products made using it, helps soothe the skin treating any itchiness, inflammation or dryness. It also helps in balancing uneven skin tones, controlled oil production which is necessary for the skin and helps you achieve a toned complexion. Geranium water is also rich in anti-oxidant which helps it protect the skin from the harsh rays of the sun, pollution and other skin problems caused by outdoor exposure. Another important use of Geranium water is its hydrating quality coupled with a subtle fragrance which makes it a good choice for face mists which can be frequently used, especially in the summers.
Promotes hair health
Come summers and the hair need a lot of care and treatment. Geranium Water can help in this case so that you achieve hydrated, shiny and voluminous hair. Sometimes used as a hair tonic, it helps in reviving all the nutrition to the scalp and roots as required. It also helps in reducing dandruff which is a persistent problem in the hair all year round. With a healthy and dandruff –free scalp, the hair texture also starts to improve slowly.
Wellness treatments
Geranium as a flower and Geranium water are both quite commonly used for wellness treatments like spa and aromatherapy. The inherent property of luring your olfactory nerves into a sense of calmness helps in reducing de-stressing and uplifting the mood.