What men should know about sunscreen: 5 must-follow rules

Men are less likely to use sunscreen regularly

Studies reveal that men are significantly less likely than women to apply sunscreen every day. In India’s sweltering and humid climate, UV rays can sneak through clouds and glass, making it essential to protect yourself even on cloudy days or when you’re indoors near windows. Regular application can help minimize skin damage over time.

Choose SPF 30 or higher for effective sun protection

Experts suggest using a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. It’s important to choose one that provides broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays. For Indian skin tones, this not only helps prevent sunburn but also lowers the chances of tanning and uneven skin tone.

Reapply sunscreen every two hours when outdoors

Just putting it on in the morning won’t cut it for all-day protection. Sunscreen can wear off due to sweat, water, or just the passage of time. Reapplying every two to three hours, especially when you’re outdoors, keeps your skin shielded from harmful rays.