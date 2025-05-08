What men should know about sunscreen: 5 must-follow rules

Sunscreen often gets overlooked in men’s grooming routines, but experts are unanimous: it should be a must-have in your daily skincare, especially in India, where the sun can be relentless. Using sunscreen isn’t just about dodging sunburn; it’s crucial for protecting your skin from long-term damage, premature ageing, and even skin cancer.
Men are less likely to use sunscreen regularly
Studies reveal that men are significantly less likely than women to apply sunscreen every day. In India’s sweltering and humid climate, UV rays can sneak through clouds and glass, making it essential to protect yourself even on cloudy days or when you’re indoors near windows. Regular application can help minimize skin damage over time.
Choose SPF 30 or higher for effective sun protection
Experts suggest using a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. It’s important to choose one that provides broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays. For Indian skin tones, this not only helps prevent sunburn but also lowers the chances of tanning and uneven skin tone.
Reapply sunscreen every two hours when outdoors
Just putting it on in the morning won’t cut it for all-day protection. Sunscreen can wear off due to sweat, water, or just the passage of time. Reapplying every two to three hours, especially when you’re outdoors, keeps your skin shielded from harmful rays.
Cover all exposed areas—not just the face
A lot of people only put sunscreen on their face, but spots like your neck, ears, arms, and the back of your neck are just as exposed. Make sure to use a good amount to cover all the skin that will be in the sun.
Sunscreen suits all skin types, including oily skin
Men with oily or acne-prone skin often skip sunscreen, worried it might clog their pores. The good news is that there are lightweight, non-greasy formulations out there that work perfectly for oily or combination skin types.