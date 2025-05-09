Are you ready to remove ribs for a slender waist?

In 2015, Swedish model Pixee Fox got six of her ribs removed—the highest number documented—to achieve an hourglass figure like some of her favourite Disney characters.
She was inspired by characters like Jessica Rabbit and Tinkerbell to achieve the "curves and tiny waists."
Fox spent over USD120,000 on multiple surgeries, including eyelid surgery, a nose job, brow lift, butt and breast enhancements, and permanent makeup. But it was the rib removal that stood out.
Her obsession with a wasp-like silhouette led her to pursue the rare and controversial rib-removal surgery, something most doctors refused to perform due to the extreme nature and associated risks.
Earlier this year, Emily James, a 27-year-old trans influencer, took to social media to reveal her own rib removal surgery that cost her $17,000 (roughly ₹14 lakh). She even planned to make a crown out of the remaining ribs.
Rib removal is a permanent surgical procedure in which one or more of the lower ribs, usually the 11th and 12th ribs, also known as floating ribs are physically extracted from the body. These ribs are not attached to the sternum, making them somewhat "dispensable" in terms of structural necessity, though they still play a role in protecting internal organs like the kidneys.
The intention is to narrow the waistline and create a more dramatic contrast between the waist and hips. It’s often sought by individuals aiming for the so-called "Barbie" or "cartoon" silhouette.
Surgeons make incisions along the back or sides and carefully detach and remove the floating ribs. Recovery involves compression garments (usually a corset) and pain management.
However, there's a big price to pay for aesthetics. It could lead to pain and prolonged healing, infection, and lead to scar tissue formation. It can also cause pneumothorax (collapsed lung) and organ damage in extreme situations.
There's another less-invasive (although it's still painful) option called rib remodelling.
Also called rib contouring or reshaping, it is a newer and less extreme alternative. Instead of completely removing the ribs, surgeons fracture and reposition them to reduce the width of the lower torso. The bones are then held in place with a tight corset during healing, encouraging the ribs to fuse into a narrower configuration.
The key difference is that bones are not removed, which means shorter downtime and fewer long-term complications.
Popularised in Beverly Hills, rib remodelling has been marketed as a middle ground between traditional body contouring (like liposuction) and full rib removal. It appeals to clients looking for a dramatic but slightly safer transformation.
Which celebrities underwent this surgery?
Though some celebrities like Cher have been accused of rib removal rumours, the former had firmly denied ever undergoing the procedure. More recently, Bollywood actress Disha Patani, face constant speculation over a drastically slimmer waist, fuelling rumours about similar body modifications.
However, what's more concerning is n the age of SkinnyTok and pilates-perfected physiques, how many more women will feel pressured to resort to such dangerous measures to reach an unattainable ideal?
As beauty standards grow ever more extreme, the distinction between empowerment and dysmorphia blurs. The rise of such radical modifications forces us to confront how far we’re willing to go in the name of beauty, and who truly benefits when health becomes an afterthought.