Are you ready to remove ribs for a slender waist?

What is rib removal surgery?

Rib removal is a permanent surgical procedure in which one or more of the lower ribs, usually the 11th and 12th ribs, also known as floating ribs are physically extracted from the body. These ribs are not attached to the sternum, making them somewhat "dispensable" in terms of structural necessity, though they still play a role in protecting internal organs like the kidneys.

The intention is to narrow the waistline and create a more dramatic contrast between the waist and hips. It’s often sought by individuals aiming for the so-called "Barbie" or "cartoon" silhouette.

Surgeons make incisions along the back or sides and carefully detach and remove the floating ribs. Recovery involves compression garments (usually a corset) and pain management.

However, there's a big price to pay for aesthetics. It could lead to pain and prolonged healing, infection, and lead to scar tissue formation. It can also cause pneumothorax (collapsed lung) and organ damage in extreme situations.

There's another less-invasive (although it's still painful) option called rib remodelling.

Also called rib contouring or reshaping, it is a newer and less extreme alternative. Instead of completely removing the ribs, surgeons fracture and reposition them to reduce the width of the lower torso. The bones are then held in place with a tight corset during healing, encouraging the ribs to fuse into a narrower configuration.

The key difference is that bones are not removed, which means shorter downtime and fewer long-term complications.

Popularised in Beverly Hills, rib remodelling has been marketed as a middle ground between traditional body contouring (like liposuction) and full rib removal. It appeals to clients looking for a dramatic but slightly safer transformation.

Which celebrities underwent this surgery?

Though some celebrities like Cher have been accused of rib removal rumours, the former had firmly denied ever undergoing the procedure. More recently, Bollywood actress Disha Patani, face constant speculation over a drastically slimmer waist, fuelling rumours about similar body modifications.