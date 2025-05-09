What are the differences between Botox and fillers?

In the age of social media scrutiny, even A-list celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan aren’t spared from harsh criticism over their looks. Whether it’s a slightly altered facial contour or an unusually smooth forehead, netizens are quick to speculate and judge cosmetic enhancements.

Behind many of these subtle, even drastic changes, two of the most popular non-surgical treatments are Botox and dermal fillers. Both involve injections and promise a more youthful appearance, but they work in entirely different ways. While botox relaxes muscles to soften wrinkles, fillers restore lost volume to plump up sagging skin or enhance features.

What is Botox and how does it work?

Botox works by temporarily blocking nerve signals to specific muscles, causing them to relax or “freeze.” As a result, it can smooth out dynamic wrinkles—those caused by facial expressions like frowning, squinting, or smiling.

People use Botox to treat common areas like forehead lines, frown lines between the eyebrows, or crow’s feet around the eyes.

Since Botox only affects muscle movement, it is not effective on wrinkles caused by aging and loss of skin elasticity. The effects of Botox generally last 3 to 4 months, after which repeat treatments are required.

Like any treatment, it could lead to potential side effects like eyelid or brow drooping, headaches, mild pain or swelling at the injection site, flu-like symptoms, and in rare occasions, even difficulty swallowing or breathing.

Celebs who have undergone Botox often have to face its complications.

For instance, one rising TV star in Hollywood Nikki Cox went through such a dramatic transformation through her surgery that she became near unrecognisable. She even found it tough to land roles, post surgery.

Actor Jere Burns is another case of Botox gone wrong as his forehead became overly stiff while the sides of his face retained wrinkles, making him look odd.