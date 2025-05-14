Coloured Hair? Ten hacks to keep colours longer on your hair

Have just coloured your hair or are thinking of colouring your hair but are worried for how long the colour might last? Make it stay longer on your hair by adopting these practises. From avoiding hot equipments to knowing when to go for your first shampoo after hair colour, here are things to be mindful of if you colour your hair.
Patience is the Key
True to the phrase, patience is the key to life and to getting beautiful hair. Once your initial hair colour treatment is completed, wait a while before your first wash. Let at least 48-72 hours go by before you go for a wash. This is because that time is required for the hair strands to absorb the colour and hold onto it.
Beware of Sulphates
Whether your hair is coloured or not, using a sulphate free shampoo is a must. This harmful chemical tends to remove colour and necessary oils from the hair and scalp. You may use shampoos made of natural ingredients or look at shampoos with ‘ low pH’ levels, ‘ sulphate-free’ mentions, or ‘ colour-safe’ declarations.
Fewer Washes
The more you wash your hair, the faster the colour fades away. Hence, sticking to two to three times a week is ideal and if your hair can do with one wash a week, nothing can be better.
No hot water
It is scientifically seen that hot water tends to open the hair cuticles which in turn draws out the hair colour. It is best to use cold to lukewarm water, to wash your hair.
The Magic of Deep Conditioning
For those who are unaware or not frequented with the idea of deep conditioning, it works like magic! Coloured hair becomes dry and porous faster than non-coloured hair. Thus it is important to deep condition them regularly to keep them hydrated, moisture locked, shiny and voluminous. You can use a hair mask – available in the market or one made at home with natural ingredients- for the same.
Colour deposition or toning
These products help in renewing the colour and its gloss in between colour treatments. These are specially required if you have coloured your hair blonde, red or bold and darker shades.
Adequate protection from sun
For those who have red or brunette shades need to watch out for the harsh sun –rays damaging the colour. You can ideally wear a hat or use a hair protection spray to keep your hair healthy.
Reduce heat styling
The heat generated from the frequent use of hair styling equipments tends to damage the hair by fading the colour away and making the hair texture dry. It is best to keep a heat protectant spray handy if you do need to use frequent heat styling.
Avoid chlorine water
Chlorine and Salt Water act as a colour bleach and makes the colour muted and lose its lusture. This is especially true for those who colour their hair in shades of blonde. Thus, if you are a swimmer, you have to take extra care of your hair while in the pool water. It is suggested that you wet your hair and apply a leave-in conditioner; wear the cap over this.
Trim
If you have long hair or short, do not worry, for trimming will not affect the length to a great extent. It will only cut off the split ends and rough trail of your tresses. This helps in keeping the hair healthy and preserves the hair colour. Ideally you can opt for a quick trim every six to eight weeks or every two and a half months.