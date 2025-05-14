Coloured Hair? Ten hacks to keep colours longer on your hair

Patience is the Key

True to the phrase, patience is the key to life and to getting beautiful hair. Once your initial hair colour treatment is completed, wait a while before your first wash. Let at least 48-72 hours go by before you go for a wash. This is because that time is required for the hair strands to absorb the colour and hold onto it.

Beware of Sulphates

Whether your hair is coloured or not, using a sulphate free shampoo is a must. This harmful chemical tends to remove colour and necessary oils from the hair and scalp. You may use shampoos made of natural ingredients or look at shampoos with ‘ low pH’ levels, ‘ sulphate-free’ mentions, or ‘ colour-safe’ declarations.

Fewer Washes

The more you wash your hair, the faster the colour fades away. Hence, sticking to two to three times a week is ideal and if your hair can do with one wash a week, nothing can be better.