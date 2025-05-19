Is your scalp stressed out too? The surprising link between anxiety and hair health

Living in India is stressful enough with varied climatic conditions and the day-to-day work stress just adds on to it. There is a lot of chatter about how stress is bad for your mental health, but what you may not know is that it is particularly bad for your hair and scalp. It may come as a surprise to you but your scalp health could be reacting to stress as much as your skin, digestion, or sleep.

How connected are your mental health and your scalp health?

Stress is not limited only to your mind, but eventually it will weigh on your head. Stressful situations trigger our bodies to produce greater amounts of cortisol, which is referred to as the “stress hormone”. This excess of hormone might interfere with the normal hair growth cycle. Normally, a person’s hair grows, rests, and then sheds in a consistent cycle.

But when stress occurs, it can forcefully push hair into the shedding phase: A state known as telogen effluvium. This frequently causes noticeable thinning of hair or increased hair fall several weeks after a stressful period. Even though hair fall is usually temporary, it can be distressing and significantly worsen anxiety, creating a cycle of worsening stress.