Why you need to heal your relationship with your nose

Women still have a love-hate relationship with their noses

Across cultures and continents, women are taught, often subconsciously, that their noses must be small, straight, and dainty. In other words, they must look Eurocentric.

Social media face apps offer presets that whittle noses into near invisibility. Cosmetic clinics advertise "nose jobs" as a path to confidence. Women and even girls, as young as 11, may grow up believing their nose needs modification.

And yet, something vital is being lost in this quest for perfection: the structure, strength, and elegance that a prominent nose can bring.

Take Gisele Bündchen, for example. The Brazilian supermodel, one of the highest-paid in history, was once lauded for her striking looks. But in her photoshopped images, fans can notice subtle changes.