Staying up late for “me time”? You might be a revenge bedtimer!

We've all been there: it's midnight, and instead of sleeping, you're still scrolling through your phone or watching one more episode. That guilty little ritual is called revenge bedtime procrastination.
It's when we delay sleep for no practical reason, often to reclaim some “me time” after a long day. But why do some people fall into this pattern more than others? It may have to do with our relationship with time itself.
Researchers have found that people who are more future-oriented, that is, those who think ahead, plan, and care about long-term outcomes, are less likely to procrastinate at bedtime. Instead, they’re more likely to go to bed on time, feel rested, and experience less fatigue during the day.
This future-focused mindset seems to reduce two types of procrastination: General procrastination which refers to putting things off in general and bedtime procrastination which is about specifically delaying going to bed.
The study revealed that future-oriented people are better at imagining the long-term benefits of sleep (like energy and productivity), which helps them resist the lure of short-term pleasures (like Netflix or social media).
How early you sleep comes down to your emotions and coping mechanism
They’re more likely to think, “I’ll feel better tomorrow if I sleep now,” and act on it. On the flip side, people with a negative view of the past, those who dwell on previous mistakes or regrets, are more likely to procrastinate and stay up late. They may try to cope with negative emotions by seeking comfort in mindless entertainment at night.
This leads to poor sleep and more fatigue the next day, creating a vicious cycle. Interestingly, the study also found that general procrastinators are more likely to be bedtime procrastinators, but the link isn’t very strong. That means bedtime procrastination isn’t just about laziness or poor time management. It is also driven by emotional needs, like the desire to escape or self-soothe.
If you’re constantly pushing your bedtime and waking up groggy, it might help to:
Reflect on how you think about the future. Can you connect your sleep habits with your long-term goals?
Reduce emotional triggers before bed. You can try unplug from work earlier or create a calming night-time routine.
Be kind to yourself. Procrastination is often about mood management, not just willpower.
In the end, improving sleep might not just be about changing routines, but also about changing how we relate to time and ourselves.