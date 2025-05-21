Staying up late for “me time”? You might be a revenge bedtimer!

We've all been there: it's midnight, and instead of sleeping, you're still scrolling through your phone or watching one more episode. That guilty little ritual is called revenge bedtime procrastination.

It's when we delay sleep for no practical reason, often to reclaim some “me time” after a long day. But why do some people fall into this pattern more than others? It may have to do with our relationship with time itself.

How late we stay awake depends on our relationship with time

Researchers have found that people who are more future-oriented, that is, those who think ahead, plan, and care about long-term outcomes, are less likely to procrastinate at bedtime. Instead, they’re more likely to go to bed on time, feel rested, and experience less fatigue during the day.