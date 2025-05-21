The authentic perfume-making practice of Kannauj: India’s fragrant legacy

The deg-bhapka method, a traditional hydro-distillation process, lies at the heart of Kannauj’s attar-making. Flowers, herbs, or spices are placed in large copper vessels (deg), which are sealed with a mixture of clay and cotton. As the mixture is slowly heated over wood fires, steam carries the fragrant oils into a receiver (bhapka) containing sandalwood oil, which acts as the base. This slow, controlled process can take several days and requires great skill to maintain the perfect temperature and timing. The attar is then aged in camel-skin bottles to allow the scent to mature and deepen.

Why Kannauj?

Kannauj’s unique climate, geography, and access to natural resources make it an ideal hub for perfume production. The proximity to Ganga, rich soil for growing aromatic plants, and an abundant water table provide the raw materials needed for large-scale distillation. Moreover, Kannauj’s artisans have inherited and preserved a knowledge system passed down through generations—knowledge that cannot be replicated by machines or modern factories.