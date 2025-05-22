Should you drink cold water immediately after coming from outside?

Should you drink cold water or not?

After comparing the pros and cons, you would still come back to the main question – Should you then drink cold water after coming from outside or not. To answer this basic query, it is advised to drink cool or room temperature water which satisfies your thirst but does not give a temperature shock to the body. In fact, the ideal way to drink water is to indeed “Sit down, rest and then drink water”. This allows the body temperature to cool off, the sweat to dry off, and the fast beating heart to settle down and then hydrate your body to bring in the overall balance to the system. Take small sips instead of gulping down the water as this method works best.