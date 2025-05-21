Is stress written all over your face? Here’s what a ‘cortisol face’ might look like

From puffy eyes to breakouts and premature wrinkles, chronic stress can literally reshape your appearance. The word “cortisol face” or "moon face" came up on TikTok and reels.

it's a term that reflects the toll prolonged exposure to the stress hormone can take on your skin and features. So, what is cortisol, and how does it show up on your face?

Cortisol is your body’s main stress hormone

It’s helpful in short bursts like when you need to escape danger or power through a tough situation. But when your body is constantly under stress, cortisol levels stay elevated and it shows on your face.

7 signs stress might be showing on your face