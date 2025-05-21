Is stress written all over your face? Here’s what a ‘cortisol face’ might look like

‘Cortisol face’ or ‘moon face’, is characterised by swelling and puffiness

From puffy eyes to breakouts and premature wrinkles, chronic stress can literally reshape your appearance. The word “cortisol face” or "moon face" came up on TikTok and reels.

it's a term that reflects the toll prolonged exposure to the stress hormone can take on your skin and features. So, what is cortisol, and how does it show up on your face?

Cortisol is your body’s main stress hormone

It’s helpful in short bursts like when you need to escape danger or power through a tough situation. But when your body is constantly under stress, cortisol levels stay elevated and it shows on your face.

7 signs stress might be showing on your face

  1. Puffiness and inflammation
    High cortisol can lead to fluid retention, making your face appear swollen or puffy, especially around the eyes.

  2. Breakouts or acne flares
    Cortisol increases oil production, which can clog pores and cause or worsen acne. If you're breaking out in places you usually don’t, like your jawline or cheeks, stress might be the trigger.

  3. Premature wrinkles or sagging
    Chronic stress breaks down collagen and elastin — proteins that keep your skin firm and youthful. This can accelerate signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging.

  4. Dark circles and dull skin
    Lack of sleep (often due to stress) and poor circulation can lead to dark under-eye circles and a generally tired, dull complexion.

  5. Jaw tension
    Tightened facial muscles — especially around the jaw — can become a default response to stress. Over time, this can reshape the contours of your face.

  6. Skin sensitivity or flare-ups
    Eczema, rosacea, and psoriasis often flare when cortisol levels spike. Your skin might feel more reactive than usual, even with products you've used for years.

  7. Hair thinning
    While not strictly on your face, receding hairlines or thinning around your temples can also be linked to chronic stress and cortisol imbalance.

Signs of stress could also be sudden hair loss

What you can do about it

Go for a walk

If you suspect stress is impacting your appearance, you need to make a lifestyle shift.

  • Regulate your sleep: Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep. It’s the ultimate repair time.

  • Move your body: Regular exercise lowers cortisol naturally.

  • Eat smart: Cut back on caffeine, sugar, and alcohol — all of which can worsen cortisol spikes.

  • Breathe: Meditation, deep breathing, or even five minutes of stillness can lower stress markers.

  • Check in with a professional: If signs of stress persist, consult a dermatologist and/or a therapist to support both skin and mental health.

