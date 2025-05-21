Why do women sleep more during their periods?

If you’ve ever felt overwhelmingly tired during your period, you're not imagining it and you're certainly not alone. Many women report feeling more fatigued during menstruation, needing longer rest, deeper sleep, or even naps during the day.
Do women really need to sleep more during periods?
You need more sleep for hormonal balance While it's easy to dismiss this as “just hormones,” there are actual biological and physiological reasons why your body demands more rest during your period. Here's why women genuinely need more sleep during that time of the month.
Quality sleep is about feeling rested and also to balance your hormones. The body regulates stress hormones like cortisol during sleep and repairs hormonal imbalances that may worsen during menstruation. If you're not sleeping enough, your cortisol levels may remain elevated, leading to more stress, more inflammation, and worse menstrual symptoms. Society often teaches women to “push through” period symptoms and carry on as if nothing’s different. But your body is telling you a different story. So if you find yourself craving an earlier bedtime, an afternoon nap, or just a little more quiet time during your period, listen to your body. You don't need to justify to everyone around you as to why you need more sleep to sustain your health.
Hormonal fluctuations drain energy
The menstrual cycle is governed by hormonal shifts, especially in estrogen and progesterone. In the days leading up to your period, progesterone levels drop dramatically. This shift can cause insomnia or restless sleep before your period even begins. Once menstruation starts, these hormonal changes continue to affect energy levels, often making women feel physically and emotionally depleted.
Add to that the increased production of prostaglandins, which are chemicals that trigger uterine contractions, and it’s no wonder many experience fatigue, headaches, or a general sense of sluggishness. Your body is literally working overtime, and sleep becomes its most effective tool for recovery.
Iron loss can lead to fatigue
Periods involve the loss of blood, and along with it, iron. Iron plays a crucial role in transporting oxygen throughout the body. When iron levels dip, especially for women already prone to low iron or anaemia, tiredness becomes more pronounced. This is one reason many women feel light-headed, weak, or dizzy during their period.
Sleep helps the body replenish energy and repair itself, especially when nutrients like iron are in short supply. Getting enough rest allows your body to use its resources efficiently and regulate any deficiencies more effectively.
Mood swings can be exhausting
Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and menstruation can also affect mood. Irritability, sadness, anxiety, or emotional sensitivity are common experiences. They’re tied to real chemical changes in the brain, including serotonin fluctuations. Coping with mood swings, emotional stress, and physical discomfort all at once takes a toll. Sleep acts as a mental reset, improving emotional resilience and helping regulate mood. Lack of proper rest, on the other hand, can heighten emotional sensitivity and make symptoms worse.
Cramps and discomfort disrupt sleep
Ironically, while you may need more sleep, menstruation can also make it harder to get it. Cramps, bloating, breast tenderness, and general discomfort can interrupt sleep or make it difficult to fall asleep in the first place. This leads to a cycle where you're both tired and sleep-deprived — compounding the fatigue. That’s why making small adjustments, like using a heating pad, practicing gentle yoga stretches, or sleeping in a fetal position, to help ease pain and allow for deeper, more restful sleep during your period.