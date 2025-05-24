Hair Mask: The right way to use it for long and voluminous hair

How do you know you have been applying your hair mask correctly all along? If you want to try out hair masks for bettering the quality of your hair, then here is a seven-step guide you might want to follow.
Make a choice
Often you tend to use the hair mask available at home or one which is widely gaining recognition through word of mouth or marketing strategies. But you must not forget that every hair texture and their needs are different. What might suit your hair might not suit the other person and vice versa. Thus, choosing the right hair mask on the basis of your hair quality and its nutritional requirements is very important. For a dry or damaged hair, moisturising and protein hair masks work wonders; for oily hair you can use light-weight and clarifying masks and for curly hair a deep conditioning mask with essential oils is the perfect fit.
Wash your hair
Unless you are opting for reverse conditioning, the regular way of using the hair mask is to shampoo your hair first with warm water. You may use any shampoo that suits you. Avoid using a hair conditioner as the mask itself will do the conditioning.
Don’t skip towel drying
After you have shampooed, gently remove all excess water. The hair should be damp but definitely not soaking wet. Damp hair makes it easier for hair masks to work their way through.
The real application
After towel drying your hair, scoop up a handful of hair mask and start applying it mid-length to the ends. Make sure they are evenly spread. You may use a comb for better application. Hair masks, unless specifically for the scalps, must not be put on scalps or roots.
Sit Still
After applying the hair mask, sit still for five to 30 minutes; if you are in a hurry, then 15 minutes. Best to cover with a shower cap so that the mask can work its magic on your hair or you can also wrap a warm towel around the hair.
Rinse Well
Use lukewarm water or cold water to rinse the mask thoroughly. If you feel even an iota of stickiness on the hair, make sure to rinse it more till your hair is left feeling soft and moisturised.
Regular hair treatments
Continue with your regular hair treatments like heat protectants or leave-in serums. Just be careful to not expose your hair to hot equipments soon after applying the hair mask.