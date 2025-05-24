Hair Mask: The right way to use it for long and voluminous hair

Want to make good use of the hair mask and open your long tresses to make heads turn? Here is a seven-step effective way of using it so that you get the desired results.

Make a choice

Often you tend to use the hair mask available at home or one which is widely gaining recognition through word of mouth or marketing strategies. But you must not forget that every hair texture and their needs are different. What might suit your hair might not suit the other person and vice versa. Thus, choosing the right hair mask on the basis of your hair quality and its nutritional requirements is very important. For a dry or damaged hair, moisturising and protein hair masks work wonders; for oily hair you can use light-weight and clarifying masks and for curly hair a deep conditioning mask with essential oils is the perfect fit.

Wash your hair

Unless you are opting for reverse conditioning, the regular way of using the hair mask is to shampoo your hair first with warm water. You may use any shampoo that suits you. Avoid using a hair conditioner as the mask itself will do the conditioning.