Cuticle Oil: How to make your nails look moisturised and cute?

What is cuticle oils made up of?

These oils are made up of natural ingredients like jojoba oil which helps in moisturisation; Vitamin E, which promotes healing; almond oil, which softens skin; argan oil, comprising anti-oxidants and fatty acids; coconut oil which is anti-bacterial; and essential oils, which add the much-desired aroma.

When to use Cuticle oil?

Anyone with dry, brittle or nails that grow slowly needs to use cuticle oil. Those who regularly clean their hands with harsh soaps or hand sanitisers often lose the moisture in their nails. This makes them a good candidate to use cuticle oil. If you frequently get manicures or gel nails or live in dry climatic conditions which make your nails go dry, this is the only way out.

How to use cuticle oils?

The best way to use cuticle oil is to apply one or two drops per nail once or twice a day. Massage the oil in a circular motion till it absorbs lightly. Moreover, the best time to use it is after a manicure, before going to bed or after washing hands.