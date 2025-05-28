Cuticle Oil: How to make your nails look moisturised and cute?

Cuticle oil is an amalgamation of several natural oils into one which when applied to the cuticles and nail beds helps to moisturise it and keep it healthy. This small step is a powerful addition to taking care of your nails, especially if you are a person who opts for regular manicure or hand wash which lead cuticles to lose its moisture and become dry.
What is cuticle oils made up of?
These oils are made up of natural ingredients like jojoba oil which helps in moisturisation; Vitamin E, which promotes healing; almond oil, which softens skin; argan oil, comprising anti-oxidants and fatty acids; coconut oil which is anti-bacterial; and essential oils, which add the much-desired aroma.
When to use Cuticle oil?
Anyone with dry, brittle or nails that grow slowly needs to use cuticle oil. Those who regularly clean their hands with harsh soaps or hand sanitisers often lose the moisture in their nails. This makes them a good candidate to use cuticle oil. If you frequently get manicures or gel nails or live in dry climatic conditions which make your nails go dry, this is the only way out.
How to use cuticle oils?
The best way to use cuticle oil is to apply one or two drops per nail once or twice a day. Massage the oil in a circular motion till it absorbs lightly. Moreover, the best time to use it is after a manicure, before going to bed or after washing hands.
Moisturise and strengthens
Often you may have seen your cuticles becoming dry and cracked which leads to irritation and discomfort. This can be avoided by regularly using cuticle oil, which keeps the area moisturised and hydrated, making it time for you to say goodbye to all those painful peels and cracks. It also makes the nails strong enough so that it does not easily crack.
Nail Growth
With the area around the nail becoming healthier, signs of your nails growing faster are seen when you apply cuticle oil on a regular basis.
Look pretty
Using cuticle oil can make your nails look healthy, restoring its natural shine. It helps in the sustenance of manicures for a longer duration. These oils also act as a shield between the nails and the climate in extreme conditions like cold and heat.
Heals the nails
If your cuticles already have minor cuts and damages, then the essential oils and anti-inflammatory oils in the cuticle oil helps in healing these bruises.