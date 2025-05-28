Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025: 10 things we should start talking about. Period!

A lot of hearsay often leaves you in confusion of what should be done and what shouldn’t be done. Here are some tried and tested facts about menstruation that you ought to know.

It’s not one product fits all!

The basic products – sanitary napkins and tampons- have been used for quite a while. But it is pertinent to know that not all products suit every woman. Also, with the inception of cups, period underwear and discs there are new players in the market. Each product has its advantages and disadvantages, and an individual needs to choose what works best for them. Some people have allergic reactions to artificial fragrances or bleaches that are used in the products. Also, with the world turning its gaze on being sustainable and eco-conscious, a lot of women are changing their sanitation products to the next suitable ones because the issue of disposal is a global truth.

It’s thicker than blood

While we are made to believe that during menstruation, we lose blood from the body, the truth is, it is not just blood. It’s a mix of blood, uterus lining, mucus and vaginal secretions that leaves the body. This is what causes a difference in the colour and an odour, both of which are normal occurrences.

Fear of infections is real

Have you often heard elders guiding you that you need to use the restroom to change your pads, once in four to eight hours? Well, this is a known fact that using the same product, unless it’s meant to, for long duration can cause bacterial infections. The change is important to avoid what is known as the Toxic Shock Syndrome. Furthermore, the vaginal pH and microbiome fluctuations during your periods make your prone to infections that you normally are.