Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025: 10 things we should start talking about. Period!

Come those days of the month and ‘aloud’ and ‘allowed’ become stigma words. However, today, due to many awareness campaigns and free speaking forums, including notable celebrities coming forward and talking about menstruation making it possible to speak aloud about the natural process and not make women feel like victims of their own body, dialogues about menstruation and hygiene has taken shape. But ‘allowed’ still depends on the socio-cultural ambience one is surrounded by. This World Menstrual Hygiene Day, we take a look at ten things that we should start talking about and exercising to lead a healthy life during periods.
A lot of hearsay often leaves you in confusion of what should be done and what shouldn’t be done. Here are some tried and tested facts about menstruation that you ought to know.
It’s not one product fits all!
The basic products – sanitary napkins and tampons- have been used for quite a while. But it is pertinent to know that not all products suit every woman. Also, with the inception of cups, period underwear and discs there are new players in the market. Each product has its advantages and disadvantages, and an individual needs to choose what works best for them. Some people have allergic reactions to artificial fragrances or bleaches that are used in the products. Also, with the world turning its gaze on being sustainable and eco-conscious, a lot of women are changing their sanitation products to the next suitable ones because the issue of disposal is a global truth.
It’s thicker than blood
While we are made to believe that during menstruation, we lose blood from the body, the truth is, it is not just blood. It’s a mix of blood, uterus lining, mucus and vaginal secretions that leaves the body. This is what causes a difference in the colour and an odour, both of which are normal occurrences.
Fear of infections is real
Have you often heard elders guiding you that you need to use the restroom to change your pads, once in four to eight hours? Well, this is a known fact that using the same product, unless it’s meant to, for long duration can cause bacterial infections. The change is important to avoid what is known as the Toxic Shock Syndrome. Furthermore, the vaginal pH and microbiome fluctuations during your periods make your prone to infections that you normally are.
Over-cleaning is not recommended
Definitely you need to clean the vaginal area well to keep it free from the attack of infections and dirt, but in no way should you indulge in over-cleaning. This can cause more harm than good. Unscented, gentle soaps or ones prescribed by consulting gynaecologists can be used. If you use products otherwise, then the chances of yeast infections or bacterial vaginosis become higher.
You know the drill- light clothes
Avoid wearing figure-hugging to tight clothes during your periods, especially when you happen to reside in a high humidity region. Humidity, heat and sweat coupled with tight clothes can lead to several kinds of infections. Thus, wear light and breathable clothes and put on cotton underwear which would help the skin around the vagina breathe.
Accidents occur!
Ever felt slightly uncomfortable after a heavy sneeze or when you get up after having sat down for a long time? That’s the perfect moment for leakages to happen no matter how protected you are. These kinds of occurrences are normal and, to a certain extent, unavoidable in the life of any woman. The only way to deal with it is to keep an extra set of clothes, panty-liners, tampons, and cups in your bag, always. Furthermore, with time if you are aware of your flow patterns, leakages can be avoided to quite an extent.
Pain in the sleep!
Does your body turn into a robot while you are on your period? You sleep straight like a log without turning sideways or even fearing to raise a leg, forget sleeping on your chest for comfort. Uncomfortable sleeping postures also bring about less to no sleep, and severe body pains and cramps. Thus, wearing overnight pads which are different in make than regular ones to soak in more flow or wearing period underwear or even sleeping on a towel on top of the bed cover are tried and tested ways of avoiding any messy situations at night. But none of these are 100 per cent fool proof plan.
The pressure build-up is real
Noticed how during your periods you tend to have the urge to use the loo more often than on your regular days? This is because hormone-like chemicals like prostaglandins make your uterus contract. It also stimulates bowel movements, which can lead you to use the washroom rather frequently.
It’s a game of hormones!
It is normal that during periods you become a prey to your hormones. You might want to binge eat or not eat at all, or you start having cravings, quite similar to pregnancy but not to that extent. Odour, mood, appetite, energy, bursts of acne, everything depends on hormones. This might also make you irritable in the slightest of occurrences.
Travelling is a task
Most women prefer not to travel during their periods just because they are worried of proper disposable options. But if you must or you get your periods during long distance and high-adventure travel, then you can carry precautions from home. Keep a period kit packed and take it along during all travels because you never know when an emergency knocks. A period travel kit will have your preferred sanitation products, disposable pouches, wipes, sanitiser, toilet rolls, water bottle, extra set of clothes and underwear, basic pain relieving medicines – tablets, gels, or sprays and heat patches.