Glass Hair Trend: Here’s how you can get hair like Kim Kardashian or Miley Cyrus.

Planning to sport the Glass Hair look for an event or occasion? Here’s how you can get it without any hassle.

Blunt it up!

First and foremost get a blunt cut done on your hair. It should be a single-layered haircut with the edges sharp and straight. The length of the hair is completely your choice and does not interfere with getting the glass hair texture. The sharper the edges, the cleaner the look!

Nourishing hair wash

After you have got the desired cut and length, it’s time for a quick wash. Use a smoothening shampoo and conditioner for the wash. Make sure that the product you are using will control frizz and also provide shine to the hair. Post-treatment care also requires you to use a hair mask once a week so that the hair is hydrated and nourished and the smoothness is retained for longer duration.

Pre-equipment care

Quickly spray over a heat protectant before you get down with the actual styling process.