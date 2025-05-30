Glass Hair Trend: Here’s how you can get hair like Kim Kardashian or Miley Cyrus.

Have you ever seen Kim Kardashian’s shiny straight hair and wondered where the gloss comes from? Or Miley Cyrus’ sleek ponytail look with the perfectly lustrous hair bunch? Or much recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s straight hair look at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet? This flawlessly straight, shiny, non-frizzy hair with sharp edges, smoother finish and glass-like look is the rising Glass hair trend. While you may have seen celebrities sporting it, the look is actually easy to work out even on your own with just six simple steps and everyday haircare essentials.
Planning to sport the Glass Hair look for an event or occasion? Here’s how you can get it without any hassle.
Blunt it up!
First and foremost get a blunt cut done on your hair. It should be a single-layered haircut with the edges sharp and straight. The length of the hair is completely your choice and does not interfere with getting the glass hair texture. The sharper the edges, the cleaner the look!
Nourishing hair wash
After you have got the desired cut and length, it’s time for a quick wash. Use a smoothening shampoo and conditioner for the wash. Make sure that the product you are using will control frizz and also provide shine to the hair. Post-treatment care also requires you to use a hair mask once a week so that the hair is hydrated and nourished and the smoothness is retained for longer duration.
Pre-equipment care
Quickly spray over a heat protectant before you get down with the actual styling process.
Start with Blow Drying
The main step in achieving the glass hair is to blow-dry the hair. Make sure that the hair is flat-dried and that there are no lumps or knots in between. Use a round or paddle brush to make things easier. Moreover, remember to keep the drying nozzle downwards while working on the hair. This helps in flattening out the cuticle.
Iron it flat
Just blow drying will give you an incomplete look because, come dust, dirt, pollution, moisture or sweat, the effect of blow drying will start fading. Hence, right after you dry your hair, it’s time to flat-iron it. Take small sections of the hair and work your way through. This process might be time-consuming because you are to make sure that every strand is flattened, but this is the most important step in achieving this trend. Sometimes, for more lusture and shine, the ironing is done by keeping a silk fabric in between the iron and the hair.
Last-minute touch-ups
After you have got the thick flattened hair, use a serum, shine spray or finishing oil. Make sure whichever products you use are lightweight as anything otherwise will have the tendency of making your hair texture greasy and oily. Finish your look with an anti-humidity spray and you are ready to sport your chic and glam glass hair!