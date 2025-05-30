Keep your towels clean and fresh all summer with this quick guide

Tropical summer's heat and humidity can be tough on towels, leading to musty odours and potential mildew growth if not cared for properly. With increased outdoor activities, beach trips, and pool days, towels often see more use – and more exposure to moisture, sunscreen, and sweat. Here’s the right way to keep your towels clean, fresh, and absorbent throughout the warmer months.
Wash frequently: Due to higher humidity and more frequent use, towels in summer need more regular washing. Bath towels should ideally be laundered after every three uses. Pool and beach towels that encounter chlorine, sunscreen, salt water and sand, should be washed after each use.
Separate loads: Always wash your towels separately from other clothing. This prevents transfer of lint and allows you to use washing settings optimal for towels.
Hot water power: Use hot water (or the warmest water temperature recommended on the towel's care label) to effectively kill germs and break down oils and grime.
Choose the correct detergent (and amount): Use a good quality detergent, but be mindful of the amount. Too much detergent can leave residue, making towels less absorbent and stiff. Too little won't clean them thoroughly.
Skip the fabric softener: While soft towels are desirable, liquid fabric softeners and dryer sheets can coat towel fibres, reducing their absorbency over time and potentially trapping odours.
Embrace vinegar and baking soda: Add about a cup of white distilled vinegar to the rinse cycle occasionally. Vinegar helps to strip away detergent residue, remove odours, and naturally soften towels. For an extra cleaning and deodorizing punch, you can add half a cup of baking soda to the wash cycle along with your detergent. Never use vinegar and chlorine bleach in the same load, as this creates dangerous chlorine gas.
Immediate drying is the key: Transfer towels to the dryer or clothesline immediately after the wash cycle finishes. Leaving wet towels in the washing machine, even for a short period, can encourage mildew growth and musty smells, especially in warm weather.
Shake them out: Before drying, give each towel a good shake. This helps to fluff the fibres, improving absorbency and speeding up drying.
Sun's natural benefits: If possible, line dry your towels outdoors. Sunlight is a natural disinfectant and can help to keep towels smelling fresh. However, be mindful that excessive direct sunlight can sometimes fade coloured towels over time.
Dryer efficiency: If using a dryer, don't overload it. Towels need space to tumble freely for even and efficient drying. Ensure towels are completely dry before folding and storing them. Even slightly damp towels can quickly develop mildew.
Wool dryer balls: Consider using wool dryer balls. They can help to soften towels, reduce drying time, and minimise static without the use of chemicals.
How to prevent mildew and musty odours
Air out between uses: After each use, hang towels spread out on a towel bar or rack in a well-ventilated area. Avoid bunching them up on hooks or leaving them on the floor, as this traps moisture and slows drying.
Clean your washing machine: Regularly clean your washing machine to prevent the transfer of mould or mildew spores to your towels. Run an empty hot water cycle with a washing machine cleaner or a cup of white vinegar.
Tackling stubborn smells: If towels have already developed a musty odour, try one of these methods- Wash them in hot water with a cup of white vinegar (no detergent). Follow this with a second regular wash cycle with detergent. Alternatively, wash the towels with half a cup of baking soda and your usual detergent.
By following these tips, you can ensure your towels remain clean, fluffy, absorbent, and free from unpleasant summer-induced odours, ready for every shower, swim, or beach outing.