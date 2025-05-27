Swimming pools: How to clean your house pools during summer?

If you are wondering how to keep your swimming pools clean this summer, here are nine steps that you should keep in mind.

Skim and Scrub

The easiest way to keep the pool clean is to make sure you remove all leaves and dirt on an everyday basis. Skim all impurities from the top of the pool. Every week scrub the pool walls and tiles so that you can avoid the build –up of any algae. This can be done with a pool brush. Depending on the type of pool or tiles you may use a brush made of vinyl, fiberglass and concrete.

Water constituency should be maintained

For swimming pool, maintain the correct water constituency. This includes a pH level of 7.4 to 7.6, chlorine measurement of 1- 3 ppm; alkalinity which is about 80-120 ppm; calcium of around 200-400 ppm; and stabiliser around 30-50 ppm.

Shock the pool

Definitely, this does not include any kind of electricity. All it needs is a large dosage of chlorine to be injected in the water so that algae and bacteria die off from the ‘shock’ treatment which is brought about by the sudden change in the water constituency. Moreover, this process should be done at night rather than morning.