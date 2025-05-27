Swimming pools: How to clean your house pools during summer?
Have a swimming pool at home and tensed about having it cleaned? If you keep in mind routine practices of pool cleaning, then it automatically remains clean and hygienic, apart from its regular maintenance services. Here are nine ways in which you can keep the pools clean at home.
If you are wondering how to keep your swimming pools clean this summer, here are nine steps that you should keep in mind.
Skim and Scrub
The easiest way to keep the pool clean is to make sure you remove all leaves and dirt on an everyday basis. Skim all impurities from the top of the pool. Every week scrub the pool walls and tiles so that you can avoid the build –up of any algae. This can be done with a pool brush. Depending on the type of pool or tiles you may use a brush made of vinyl, fiberglass and concrete.
Water constituency should be maintained
For swimming pool, maintain the correct water constituency. This includes a pH level of 7.4 to 7.6, chlorine measurement of 1- 3 ppm; alkalinity which is about 80-120 ppm; calcium of around 200-400 ppm; and stabiliser around 30-50 ppm.
Shock the pool
Definitely, this does not include any kind of electricity. All it needs is a large dosage of chlorine to be injected in the water so that algae and bacteria die off from the ‘shock’ treatment which is brought about by the sudden change in the water constituency. Moreover, this process should be done at night rather than morning.
Pump up!
The pool pump should be kept running for almost 8-12 hours a day so that circulation continues. The pump filter should be clean and properly functioning. Make sure you deep clean the filter at least once a month, if the pool is frequently used.
Keep surroundings clean
While it is usually said that a pool can be surrounded by trees and plants for a wonderful views, functionally, it should be well trimmed or well kept so that debris do not fall quite often. Moreover, well kept or clean surroundings ensure no insects around.
Pool cover
If you are not using the pool on a regular basis then ensure you put on a pool cover. This helps in keeping the debris out; it reduces evaporation and retains heat.
Swim with care
Just like the swimming pool is kept clean for the swimmers, it is also their duty to make sure that the swimming pool is not dirtied because of their actions. A shower before getting into the pool is a must. No food, drinks or any kind of sun-kissed skin treatments inside the pool. These detailed hacks helps in keeping the pool clean.
Deep clean is a must!
Every month, a deep cleaning service, preferably conducted by a professional, should be carried out. The bottom of the pool must be vacmumed, all pool equipments like skimmers, ladders, lights etc must be inspected and quality check must be carried out.
Algaecide, if required
Ideally, it is best to keep the pool free of chemicals as much as is possible, however sometimes algaecide is required. This can be used during heavy rains or heat waves so that algae blooms are prevented.