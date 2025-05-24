Turn your home into a ‘desi cottagecore’ slow-living haven

Minimalism is fun, if you like your home looking like a doctor's chamber, but sometimes, we all want to run away to a whimsical world. Think sun-dappled rooms, handmade bread, and lives lived in rhythm with nature.

But what if we rooted this dreamy aesthetic in South Asia’s own rich traditions? Enter Desi cottagecore: a blend of slow living, nostalgia, and regional charm.

Here’s how to bring this mindful, soulful lifestyle into your home.

Reclaim vintage & vernacular touches