Turn your home into a ‘desi cottagecore’ slow-living haven

Minimalism is fun, if you like your home looking like a doctor's chamber, but sometimes, we all want to run away to a whimsical world. Think sun-dappled rooms, handmade bread, and lives lived in rhythm with nature.
But what if we rooted this dreamy aesthetic in South Asia’s own rich traditions? Enter Desi cottagecore: a blend of slow living, nostalgia, and regional charm.
Here’s how to bring this mindful, soulful lifestyle into your home.
Dig through your family’s old trunks or local flea markets for wooden furniture, brass utensils, handwoven charpais, or embroidered linens. Whether it’s a carved teak mirror or your dadi’s pickle jars, these pieces tell a story. Next time, your friends visit or you sit in front of the camera as a content creator, you know it will evoke a feeling of nostalgia in all.
One tip is to restore those old sacred goods. That old almirah may be squeaky, but with a fresh coat of polish and some love, it becomes a statement piece.
Let nature in however you can
Cottagecore is inseparable from the outdoors. Embrace indoor plants like tulsi, money plants, or areca palms.
If you’re lucky enough to have a balcony, fill it with terracotta pots, marigolds, and curry leaf shrubs. Even a single plant by the window can change the energy of a room. You can also incorporate natural materials like cane baskets, bamboo trays, and clay diyas to evoke a rustic earthiness.
We know you love your protein powder and Greek yoghurt, but there's nothing more grounding than cooking slow, seasonal meals.
Think dal simmering on the stove, rotis puffing over a flame, or aam ka achar fermenting in a glass jar. Desi cottagecore is about embracing the slower, richer aspects of life that you can savour fully.
Keep a small spice garden or grow herbs like coriander and mint. You’ll love plucking them fresh for your chai or chutney.
Swap fast fashion and plastic decor for handmade fabrics, like khadi cushions, block-printed curtains, kantha bedspreads, or handwoven dhurries. These aren’t just pretty additions; they support artisans and bring warmth into your space.
Mix and match prints, but keep to an earthy, grounded colour palette combining mustards, indigos, rusts, and off-whites.
In the spirit of slow living, carve out corners that invite you to pause. A reading nook with a floor mattress and lamp. A jharokha window seat for sipping chai. A balcony swing for journaling during sunset. You can even keep this corner near your pets area, like the fishtank. You can watch your fishes swimming as you decompress.
Keep your space uncluttered. Do not hog up this space all the time. Leave this area for times of the day, when you need to relax. If you work in this area or start watching Netflix, it ruins the charm.
You don't need to hashtag everything and share on Instagram. Limit your screen time, listen to classical music or old Bollywood tunes, and spend more time in diving into hobbies like painting, stitching, or simply watching the rain.
Desi cottagecore is a way to embrace a life where you get to slow down, where you get to embrace the charms of life without wondering what your next course of action needs to be.
It’s about embracing slowness. So light a diya, air out your quilts, brew some adrak wali chai, and start weaving magic into your everyday.