Batana Oil: Is this your next haircare secret?

Quick steps of application

Batana oil is very easy to apply. Scoop a little bit of the oil and warm it between your fingers through circular motions. Massage this on your scalp and leave it on for at least 30 minutes or overnight. Shampoo your hair right after. For those who want to go a step extra for their haircare can also add in essential oils like peppermint, tea tree oil, castor oil, argan oil etc. You can also use Batana oil with other natural ingredients to prepare your own DIY hair mask.

For those using Batana oil, one word of caution is to check the ingredient list thoroughly before purchasing it. You should always opt for 100% cold-pressed Batana oil. Most commercial suppliers produce diluted versions which can do more harm than good. Moreover, these oils have a very strong smell which can stay for a while. Hence, apply it for an overnight ritual more than daytime.