Batana Oil: Is this your next haircare secret?

Grown in Central America, Batana oil is an extraction from the American oil palm trees. The tradition of using this oil for improved scalp and hair conditions started with Miskito community and today it is being used by people across the globe. Many source Batana oil in its raw form which is thick and balmy in texture and apply it directly or through a hair mask. Alternatively, it is also used as a raw material in several hair care products. The oil resembles the colour of melted chocolate and as a rather strong smoky and nutty fragrance which is known to linger on.
Batana oil is said to rich in Oleic Acid which helps in moisturising the scalp; linoleic acid which lends its anti-inflammatory properties to the oil; Tocopherol which acts as an anti-oxidant and natural sterols or carotenoids which helps the oil to make sure that the scalp is nourished, moisturised and healthy, devoid of any irritation.
Quick steps of application
Batana oil is very easy to apply. Scoop a little bit of the oil and warm it between your fingers through circular motions. Massage this on your scalp and leave it on for at least 30 minutes or overnight. Shampoo your hair right after. For those who want to go a step extra for their haircare can also add in essential oils like peppermint, tea tree oil, castor oil, argan oil etc. You can also use Batana oil with other natural ingredients to prepare your own DIY hair mask.
For those using Batana oil, one word of caution is to check the ingredient list thoroughly before purchasing it. You should always opt for 100% cold-pressed Batana oil. Most commercial suppliers produce diluted versions which can do more harm than good. Moreover, these oils have a very strong smell which can stay for a while. Hence, apply it for an overnight ritual more than daytime.
Why is Batana oil beneficial?
Batana oil serves several benefits when applied to the scalp. Here is a breakdown of how it helps the scalp among different individuals.
Moisturiser
One of the basic things that the scalp needs is a deep moisturising. Batana oil can deeply moisturise and nourish the scalp with the help of the inherent fatty acids and Vitamin E present in its composition. This helps those with dandruff, eczema or dry scalp conditions, who are always on the lookout for a product that soothes their scalp irritation.
Strength
Long hair is incomplete if it is not strong from the roots. Batana oil reaches the follicles deep within the scalp to improve blood circulation which in turn makes the hair stringer, thicker and shinier. This is ideal for those who are experience hair fall and hair thinning.
Detoxifier
If you are a regular user of hair equipments and hot tools you would notice how there is residue build-up in the scalp. Sometimes, these are so rooted that it is difficult to get rid of these residues by just washing your hair. The anti-oxidant properties of Batana oil helps to remove these greasy discomforts from the scalp.
Longer Hair
If you want to sport long hair, then opt for nice massages with Batana oil. It helps in growing hair and making your tresses longer than they were when you first started using this magic elixir. This property makes it a regular product to be used in several Afro-caribbean communities. This also helps in masking the bald patches because hair starts re-growing on it.
Soothes Inflammation
If you are experiencing scalp inflammation, red patches, itching and more, try applying Batana oil. Its anti-inflammatory properties are sure to sooth the irritated patches and provide your scalp the healing that it requires.