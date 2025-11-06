Experts talk about surviving Delhi air after Diwali

A recent news report quoted a well-known doctor advising that those who can afford to should leave Delhi for six to eight weeks until the air clears. But is that really an answer? What happens to the millions who cannot simply pack up and leave? Must the right to breathe clean air now depend on privilege and proximity to wealth?

In the midst of this despair, I came across a few Instagram reels that offered something different — not outrage, not denial, but practical comfort. Simple, homegrown remedies shared by people who are trying to protect their families in the only ways they can. Because let’s face it, the world will not stop for us. The haze will not lift because we are tired. So, for the sake of our health, we do what we can.

One of these reels featured Gurugram-based Surabhi Bhandari, who shared her family’s seasonal ritual of having amla and turmeric shots every morning. “These amla and fresh turmeric shots are my family’s favourite. We all know the immunity-boosting properties of amla, turmeric and ginger. They not only strengthen immunity but also aid digestion, regulate blood pressure and blood sugar, and reduce congestion caused by seasonal infections,” she explains.