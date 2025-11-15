Three reasons you should never do your skincare on a plane

Think flying hours are the perfect opportunity to really indulge in a full skincare regime? Think again. While flying might seem like the ultimate excuse for breaking out the sheet mask and the heavy moisturiser, experts warn that the cabin environment actually turns your beloved routine into a recipe for skin disaster. Here are three compelling reasons why you should keep your serums and masks packed away until you land.

Skincare on a plane? Three reasons to skip the in-fight routine

The ultra-low humidity is your enemy

The air in a pressurised cabin is notoriously dry, drier than a desert, while in normal conditions humidity around us generally lies between 40 percent and 70 percent. This may drop to below 20 percent on an aircraft. In such extreme conditions, hyaluronic acid or water-based sheet masks actively seek moisture. These ingredients therefore start to draw water from your skin since there is very little moisture in the air. This leads to something called the ‘sponge effect,’ where your skin ends up being more dehydrated than when you started, sometimes even compromising your natural skin barrier.