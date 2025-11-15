Three reasons you should never do your skincare on a plane

Think flying hours are the perfect opportunity to really indulge in a full skincare regime? Think again. While flying might seem like the ultimate excuse for breaking out the sheet mask and the heavy moisturiser, experts warn that the cabin environment actually turns your beloved routine into a recipe for skin disaster. Here are three compelling reasons why you should keep your serums and masks packed away until you land.
The ultra-low humidity is your enemy
The air in a pressurised cabin is notoriously dry, drier than a desert, while in normal conditions humidity around us generally lies between 40 percent and 70 percent. This may drop to below 20 percent on an aircraft. In such extreme conditions, hyaluronic acid or water-based sheet masks actively seek moisture. These ingredients therefore start to draw water from your skin since there is very little moisture in the air. This leads to something called the ‘sponge effect,’ where your skin ends up being more dehydrated than when you started, sometimes even compromising your natural skin barrier.
Hello, airborne bacteria and germs
Planes are a cramped, recirculated environment teeming with microbes. Think about it: shared air, high-touch surfaces, and hundreds of people in close proximity. Opening your pores with a hot towel or applying products that sit on your skin for extended periods, like a heavy mask, exposes your freshly-cleaned face to this microscopic maelstrom. The combination of environmental stress and airborne pathogens significantly increases your risk of breakouts, irritation, and infection during the flight.
Your skin can’t handle the pressure
Changes in cabin pressure and altitude, along with prolonged periods of immobility, affect the flow of blood throughout your body, which also includes your face. Using products with powerful, active ingredients-especially ones you don't normally use-or other aggressive treatments, such as exfoliation, when your skin is already under physical stress due to travel, can cause adverse reactions to take place. Inflammation, redness, or sensitivity is much more likely when the biological processes of your skin are slightly disrupted because of a high-altitude environment.
Instead of an elaborate multi-step routine, keep things easy: clean your face, slather on a rich occlusive moisturiser or facial oil and hydrate internally by drinking plenty of water. Your skin will thank you when you step off the jetway.