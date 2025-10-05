4 things to know about prepping your skin before a shave

Shaving can either feel like a small act of self-care or a form of mild punishment. The difference usually comes down to what you do before the blade shows up. Pre-shave prep isn’t skincare fluff; it’s the secret handshake to a smoother, calmer face.The prep might take two extra minutes, but it’s the difference between a smooth finish and a face that looks personally offended. Your skin always remembers how you treat it.

A better shave isn’t in the razor — it’s in the prep