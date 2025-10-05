4 things to know about prepping your skin before a shave

Shaving can either feel like a small act of self-care or a form of mild punishment. The difference usually comes down to what you do before the blade shows up. Pre-shave prep isn’t skincare fluff; it’s the secret handshake to a smoother, calmer face.The prep might take two extra minutes, but it’s the difference between a smooth finish and a face that looks personally offended. Your skin always remembers how you treat it.
Start with a clean face. Not the “splash of water” kind — a proper cleanse with warm water and a mild face wash. It clears away oil, dirt, and whatever your day left behind. Warmth helps soften both skin and hair, so the razor doesn’t have to fight its way through. If you’ve ever envied barbers for that effortless glide, this is their first move.
A little exfoliation goes a long way. It removes dead skin and helps prevent clogged blades and ingrown hairs. Think of it as clearing the runway. Use a gentle scrub or a mild acid-based exfoliant — but don’t overdo it unless you enjoy redness and regret.
Pre-shave oil makes a big difference. A few drops of pre-shave oil creates a buffer between your skin and the razor, which cuts down friction and irritation. Jojoba or grapeseed oils are light and effective. Anything that feels greasy probably is.
Moisture is your best friend here. When hair absorbs water, it becomes softer and easier to cut. The ideal time to shave is right after a shower, or after soaking your face with warm water for a minute. Dry shaving? Only if you’re into self-sabotage.
