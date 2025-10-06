What is grey blending, the subtle colour trend celebrating silver strands?

Some go for a complete hair colour at the slightest show of a single grey hair strand. Others embrace greying hair. Yet others come to an in-between state of "Should I let it be?" and "But I have a wedding coming up!". For the latter, grey blending is the way to go. It is a hair colouring technique that is designed to create a smooth, natural transition between your natural grey hairs and the rest of your hair.
This technique does not cover every strand from your roots to the end; rather, it works with your existing tones to soften regrowth and reduce the need for frequent root touch up sessions, creating the perfect graceful look.
It incorporates grey hair highlights and lowlights to add depth and dimension, for a chic, effortless look which looks high-maintenance, but in reality, is a low-maintenance look. You don't need to frequent hair salon visits as the look evolves beautifully with time.
Not only is grey blending great for those looking to embrace their natural hair colour, it is also a beautiful multi-tonal look, which uplifts your look more than a single solid shade might.
Moreover, there are different grey blending techniques you can opt for such as grey hair highlights to break the monotone of one colour, lightening base colours for those with darker hair or even a semi-permanent hair colour.
If you've done solid shades before, especially permanent box dyes, allow that colour to grow out first, since lifting and blending on top of that colour can be challenging.
It can take multiple sessions to reach the right "grey" look and shade. Moreover, your hairstylist will have to consider several factors, such as how grey you want to go, your hair type and how often you're willing to "maintain" it.
Despite the challenges that come with opting for this look, its heartening to see more and more women take up such natural looks that help them look and feel their best at any age.
