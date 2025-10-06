What is grey blending, the subtle colour trend celebrating silver strands?

Some go for a complete hair colour at the slightest show of a single grey hair strand. Others embrace greying hair. Yet others come to an in-between state of "Should I let it be?" and "But I have a wedding coming up!". For the latter, grey blending is the way to go. It is a hair colouring technique that is designed to create a smooth, natural transition between your natural grey hairs and the rest of your hair.

Why grey blending is the low-maintenance hair trend everyone’s talking about

This technique does not cover every strand from your roots to the end; rather, it works with your existing tones to soften regrowth and reduce the need for frequent root touch up sessions, creating the perfect graceful look.

It incorporates grey hair highlights and lowlights to add depth and dimension, for a chic, effortless look which looks high-maintenance, but in reality, is a low-maintenance look. You don't need to frequent hair salon visits as the look evolves beautifully with time.

Not only is grey blending great for those looking to embrace their natural hair colour, it is also a beautiful multi-tonal look, which uplifts your look more than a single solid shade might.