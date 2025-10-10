How did Turkey become the hair loss treatment capital of the world?

Thinning hair and receding hairlines can affect anyone, but male pattern baldness is more common due to the presence of androgens, aka male hormones. It can be caused by a combination of age-related factors, hormones and genetics. For several years now, people are venturing to Turkey for hair loss treatments, gradually transforming the country to become the hair loss treatment capital of the world. But why Turkey?

Why everyone is heading to Turkey for hair transplants

The first reason is due to cost-effectiveness.

"In America, hair transplantation costs vary from $7,000 to $15,000, while in Türkiye, it ranges from $4,000 to $10,000," a vlogger explained on Instagram. What may amount to as high as ₹12.5 lakh in the US could only be ₹8.3 lakh in Türkiye.

But the exact cost may depend on several factors such as the number of grafts required, the reputation of the clinic and how good the surgeon is.

In Turkey, the cost of a hair transplant is often presented as a fixed all-inclusive package for a certain number of grafts.

In Turkey, the cost of a hair transplant typically ranges from $0.70 to $4 USD per graft (approximately ₹60 to ₹335). However, some sources report a lower average price — around $1.25 per graft (about ₹105), with certain clinics offering rates as low as $0.55 to $0.70 per graft (around ₹45 to ₹60).