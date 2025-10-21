Here's how to spot the difference between dry and dehydrated skin

Dry skin is not the same as dehydrated skin. The former lacks oils and the latter lacks water. Lets take a deep dive into what's what and how to fix each of these skin problems. Try this pinch test: start by pinching your skin- whether on the back of your hand, cheek or anywhere else- and hold for a few seconds.

What's the difference between dry and dehydrated skin?

If your skin snaps back, then your skin is likely not dehydrated. Try it out elsewhere to check. Although it isn't a definitive test, it is a good place to start. If your skin doesn't snap back quickly, it may be a sign for you to start increasing your water intake.

If your skin is dehydrated, you may also notice darker under-eye bags, skin dullness, itchy skin and fine lines and wrinkles.

When your skin is simply dry, it is a sign of the type of skin you have, much like oily or combination skin types. Your complexion simply lacks oils, or lipids, giving you a flaky appearance. You may also notice redness and other colour changes, irritation and even skin conditions like dermatitis and eczema, which require topical treatments.