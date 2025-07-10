Haircare Tips: Air Dry or blow dry, which hair drying method benefits your hair?

Ever noticed how after a good hair wash you are asked to towel dry / air dry it first and then go for a blow dry? In fact, even when you visit a parlour for a hair treatment they make sure to dry it off first and then go for the blow drying method. You might have this question in mind that if the heat is anyway going to dry the hair, why opt for air dry before? Similarly, many a times, depending on your hair quality, experts ask you to either only blow dry or air dry. Let’s find out the science behind these basic hair drying methods.
Both air dry and blow drying methods are used to dry the hair. The only difference is, it depends on the hair quality, purpose, and styling goals.
If you leave it to the air to dry your hair, there would be no heat damage which is a concern while blow drying it. The effort required to dry your hair is also minimal, because all you have to do is brush it and leave it. Those with curly or wavy hair should opt for air drying as that helps in keeping the hair quality better.
However, if you are opting for air drying your hair, be aware of the fact that it is time consuming which can move up to a few hours depending on the wetness and the length of the hair. Leaving your hair wet for a long time can lead to hygral fatigue. Moreover, it is suggested to add in a leave-in serum otherwise the hair may turn frizzy.
Blow drying method, is time saving and gives you more control on the way you want to style your hair. It also subtracts the concern of hygral fatigue because the hair doesn’t stay wet for too long. However, blow drying needs proper technique, tools and skill to implement effortlessly. Furthermore, there is also the concern of scalp and hair damage due to excessive heat.
Thus, keeping in mind your hair texture and purpose you need to opt for what works best on your hair. If your hair is fragile or damaged go for air drying or low-heat blow dry. If you have thick curls, then blow-dry with diffuser. For quick result, blow drying is the only option and if you want to go the natural way then serum and air drying works best.