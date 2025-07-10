Haircare Tips: Air Dry or blow dry, which hair drying method benefits your hair?

Both air dry and blow drying methods are used to dry the hair. The only difference is, it depends on the hair quality, purpose, and styling goals.

If you leave it to the air to dry your hair, there would be no heat damage which is a concern while blow drying it. The effort required to dry your hair is also minimal, because all you have to do is brush it and leave it. Those with curly or wavy hair should opt for air drying as that helps in keeping the hair quality better.

However, if you are opting for air drying your hair, be aware of the fact that it is time consuming which can move up to a few hours depending on the wetness and the length of the hair. Leaving your hair wet for a long time can lead to hygral fatigue. Moreover, it is suggested to add in a leave-in serum otherwise the hair may turn frizzy.