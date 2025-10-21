'Slugging' for winter? The highly debated skincare trend may have merits

If your skin needs extra replenishing, slugging could be your saviour this winter. Slugging refers to the practice of applying an occlusive ointment, typically petroleum-gel based, as the last step in your skincare routine. This leads to a greasy, almost "slug-like appearance" and help heal and repair the skin by preventing transepidermal water loss (TEWL), or the process of water evaporating from your skin.

Do's and don'ts of slugging to replenish and hydrate your skin

Ointments for slugging are generally thick, barrier-forming products to lock in moisture. They also strengthen the skin barrier to fight dryness and other environmental factors. Experts also recommend slugging for post-procedure care for micro-needling or for biopsies and surgeries. Moreover, pure petroleum jelly is safe for people with allergy-prone skin because of its "inert" or unreactive nature.

For those with oily or acne-prone skin, clogged pores may be something of concern. Although petroleum jelly is not pore-clogging in nature, they do tend to trap stuff against your skin. So if your skin is not cleansed properly, or if you have other layers of products on it before you apply Vaseline, you may notice white heads and other little bumps developing.

Slugging is best for those with dry, sensitive or damaged skin. It is also great to replenish your skin after a procedure or for irritated skin.