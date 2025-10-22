Do you know that beauty influencers are swearing by this product for all their make-up brush cleaning woes?

Once of the reasons why this product is being seen as a magic potion is because it hardly takes any time for it to work on the brushes. Pour the liquid in a bowl. Dip your brushes, one by one, so that it soaks in the liquid and dab it clean on an absorbent towel. Just a few dab-dabs and your make-up brush is clean as new as if it had never been used before. What more, you don’t even need to set it aside to dry off. It dries in no time and ready to use again.

The advantage of this product is that is very absorbing, and sturdy and dried up make-up also dissolves very quickly in this liquid remover. It doesn’t damage the brush bristles in any way. It is a known fact that most make-up brush cleaners are made of string chemicals so that they can remove dried up make-up like eye shadow, foundation, blush etc. This often damages the bristles after a few usages. But this product keeps the bristles as soft as its first use so that it is not harsh on the skin. Moreover, it doesn’t need any extra time to dry. A quick soak, a few quick dabs and it is dry. It is not only time effective but also very cost effective in nature.