Skincare experts are obsessed with this viral Korean cream which gets rid of neck lines

There's a now Korean viral product that promises not only to treat fine lines and wrinkles, but also dark spots, melasma hyperpigmentation, acne marks, open pores and more. Skincare lovers have widely appreciated this product as it can also help reduce your neck lines. This product by Celimax has 0.1% retinal, which is different from retinol. Let's find out if it is okay to use on your skin.
Apparently, it works quite well, as per user testimonies and online reviews.
"Retinal works 11 times greater than retinol, so once you start applying it, you will see faster results," one beauty influencer Richa Deb noted in her product review video.
While retinol takes more conversion steps to become retinoic acid, the active form that works on the skin, retinal only takes one conversion step, and is thus, more potent and acts faster. But if you're new to Vitamin A-infused products or have sensitive skin, then retinol works best as it works slowly and is less likely to cause irritation.
However, it is weaker than prescription-strength tretinoin. One should note that tretinoin is pure retinoic acid, meaning your skin can use it immediately, but it can also cause dryness, peeling and irritation.
"This product is not a scam at all. It went viral for good reason," Richa added.
The amount of retinal in this product leads you to develop a smoother skin texture and cures mild pigmentation and acne scars. It also contains 3% Matrixyl 3000, which improves sagging skin and increases firmness. Moreover, the niacinamide and panthenol content in the product also brightens your skin and reduces irritation.
Another user notes that since this product penetrates deep into your skin, you might feel a pricking sensation upon application, which is perfectly normal.
"Put retinal and peptides together and you get the best anti-aging glow," Dr Priyanka Reddy said in her video. She added that the retinal amount, though low, is still highly potent for your skin. So, it is best to use it once a week at night, ensuring that you apply only a few drops on the problem areas, followed by her moisturiser.
"This product has been heavily sensationalised. It cannot replace every single product in your skincare routine," she warned.
But it is important to note that- irrespective of the effectiveness of this product (or any other product)- no amount of skincare can replace sunscreen use. In fact, retinal use makes your skin more sensitive to the sun, so take care to follow up with sunscreen use consistently to avoid UV damage that reduces the effectiveness of retinal.
