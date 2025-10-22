Skincare experts are obsessed with this viral Korean cream which gets rid of neck lines

There's a now Korean viral product that promises not only to treat fine lines and wrinkles, but also dark spots, melasma hyperpigmentation, acne marks, open pores and more. Skincare lovers have widely appreciated this product as it can also help reduce your neck lines. This product by Celimax has 0.1% retinal, which is different from retinol. Let's find out if it is okay to use on your skin.

How good is this viral Celimax product that combines retinal with peptides?

Apparently, it works quite well, as per user testimonies and online reviews.

"Retinal works 11 times greater than retinol, so once you start applying it, you will see faster results," one beauty influencer Richa Deb noted in her product review video.

While retinol takes more conversion steps to become retinoic acid, the active form that works on the skin, retinal only takes one conversion step, and is thus, more potent and acts faster. But if you're new to Vitamin A-infused products or have sensitive skin, then retinol works best as it works slowly and is less likely to cause irritation.

However, it is weaker than prescription-strength tretinoin. One should note that tretinoin is pure retinoic acid, meaning your skin can use it immediately, but it can also cause dryness, peeling and irritation.

"This product is not a scam at all. It went viral for good reason," Richa added.

The amount of retinal in this product leads you to develop a smoother skin texture and cures mild pigmentation and acne scars. It also contains 3% Matrixyl 3000, which improves sagging skin and increases firmness. Moreover, the niacinamide and panthenol content in the product also brightens your skin and reduces irritation.