Why Indian Gen Z is obsessed with K-Beauty’s skin-first makeup revolution

Let’s just accept the fact that K-craze is for real. So, if you’ve noticed more dewy skin, subtle makeup, and playful palettes on reels lately, you’re definitely not imagining it, because the K-wave isn’t just about K-dramas or K-pop anymore; it’s rewriting how Indian Gen Z thinks about makeup. It is less about masking and more about personal expression, skin health, and translating global aesthetics into everyday looks.
We are saying this, statistics are. According to Statista data, Korea’s beauty market in India was valued at about USD 389 million in 2018 and climbed to roughly USD 531 million by 2022. And well, it’s projected to cross USD 1.3 billion by 2032. Brands, creators, and consumers are all leaning into skincare-led makeup that blurs the line. What’s changing isn’t just what goes into the makeup bag—it’s why, how, and who it’s for.
Here are five K-beauty trends dominating Gen Z’s makeup routines:
The glass skin revolution
K-beauty starts with the skin, and Gen Z in India is obsessed with that soft, luminous glow. Think dewy, hydrated, almost translucent skin that looks alive, not masked. BB creams, cushion compacts, and lightweight tints help achieve this effortlessly polished look. For young users, it’s not merely a trend, but a statement that skincare and makeup can merge, letting them play with radiance rather than coverage.
Gradient lips (two-tone magic)
Forget bold, uniform lipstick. The K-beauty way is subtle and soft. Gradient lips fade from darker tones at the center to lighter edges, creating a youthful, natural look. Indian Gen Z loves experimenting with tints and layering shades, making it a playful way to express mood, personality, and creativity without going over the top.
Soft, straight brows
Gone are the days of sharp, dramatic arches. K-beauty favours straight, soft brows that frame the face naturally and complement the dewy skin trend. Gen Z has embraced this shift, swapping heavy pencils for gentle tints and gels. The result? Brows that feel effortless, approachable, and full of personality.
Blush placement: The youthful pop
Blush isn’t just on the cheeks anymore. K-beauty encourages playful placement, higher on the cheeks or even across the nose bridge, for a fresh, lively flush. Indian youth are experimenting with colours and placements, treating blush as a creative tool to add dimension and vibrancy to their looks, moving away from the heavy contouring of traditional makeup.
Hybrid skincare + makeup products
Gen Z loves products that multitask. Tinted moisturisers with SPF, lip-and-cheek tints, and hydrating primers let them experiment without committing to multiple products. These hybrids are perfect for creating personalised looks, blending skincare and makeup, and giving users a chance to play with textures and colors while keeping routines minimal and fun.
K-beauty is reshaping how India’s youth approach makeup, offering looks that are playful, polished, and full of personality. For anyone curious to see these trends in action, K-Town 3.0 powered by Black & White – Ginger Ale Non-Alcoholic Carbonated Beverage, in Mumbai, happening on November 1, 2025, is the place to be. Whether you’re a beginner wanting to try out products for the first time or a seasoned fan following your favourite K-beauty artists, the event offers interactive booths, live demos, and curated experiences with a glamourous artist lineup that will let you explore the trends, discover emerging brands, and get a hands-on feel for what’s driving Gen Z’s obsession with everything Korean.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.