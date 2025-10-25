Why Indian Gen Z is obsessed with K-Beauty’s skin-first makeup revolution

Let’s just accept the fact that K-craze is for real. So, if you’ve noticed more dewy skin, subtle makeup, and playful palettes on reels lately, you’re definitely not imagining it, because the K-wave isn’t just about K-dramas or K-pop anymore; it’s rewriting how Indian Gen Z thinks about makeup. It is less about masking and more about personal expression, skin health, and translating global aesthetics into everyday looks.

The rise of K-Beauty in India: 5 makeup trends every Gen Z is trying

We are saying this, statistics are. According to Statista data, Korea’s beauty market in India was valued at about USD 389 million in 2018 and climbed to roughly USD 531 million by 2022. And well, it’s projected to cross USD 1.3 billion by 2032. Brands, creators, and consumers are all leaning into skincare-led makeup that blurs the line. What’s changing isn’t just what goes into the makeup bag—it’s why, how, and who it’s for.

Here are five K-beauty trends dominating Gen Z’s makeup routines:

The glass skin revolution