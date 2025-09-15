What exactly is the 75 Hard challenge that Alaya F is practising?

Actress and fitness junkie Alaya F has decided to push her limits yet again by taking on the 75 Hard challenge, a mental toughness programme with rules that "sound simple but are absolutely brutal", as Alaya likes to put.
The Jawaani Jaaneman actress did the 75 Hard challenge at the beginning of the year as well. During the next 75 days, Alaya will follow a certain set of rules, such as doing two workouts with a minimum of 45-minute sessions each, with one of these two workouts to be done outdoors. She will also drink 3.8 litres of water every day, read a minimum of 10 pages of a non-fiction book, and taking a progress photo daily, along with zero alcohol and zero cheat meals for the entire 75 days of the challenge. Alaya had added an additional 15 minutes of mindfulness practice to the routine.
However, what seems to be the toughest is that even if she misses doing one thing on one day, she will have to reset all the way back to day one. The 'Freddy' actress has also decided to vlog the entire challenge, and shared her first day (Sunday, September 14) on social media.
Alaya shared that after waking up at 6 am, she got ready for a yoga class, took it slow, drank a lot of water from her giant black sipper, freshened up and had her breakfast with scrambled eggs, roasted tomato and avocado on gluten-free toast, and had it while chatting with her pet dog, MJ.
Alaya then completed her quota of reading 10 pages of a book and meditated, and then quickly got ready fr the second workout of her day, pickleball. She ended up playing two hours straight. She went for a quick brunch and got all things healthy from the buffet.
After going back home, she had her protein shake, hung out with her friend at home and got hungry again, and had a plateful of fruits. Later she went out for another workout, an evening walk, only to come back to a shower, a hearty dinner with soup, sweet potato and paneer, a dessert with sugar-free mint-chocolate ice cream, journaling, and cuddled with MJ to sleep.
Where did 75 Hard originate from?
The 75 Hard Challenge is a lifestyle programme that debuted in 2019 and developed a pretty zealous online following. Formulated and started by motivational speaker and entrepreneur Andy Frisella, the programme focusses to build a better "you" by asking you to follow five strict rules (or core values) daily for 75 days. No breaks allowed, no variations permitted, no excuses for failure accepted. One miss, and you have to start it again from day 1. While on the surface it seems easy, in reality, it’s a lot about your willpower and your ability to push yourself and stick to something very rigidly.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.