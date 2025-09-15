What exactly is the 75 Hard challenge that Alaya F is practising?

However, what seems to be the toughest is that even if she misses doing one thing on one day, she will have to reset all the way back to day one. The 'Freddy' actress has also decided to vlog the entire challenge, and shared her first day (Sunday, September 14) on social media.

Alaya shared that after waking up at 6 am, she got ready for a yoga class, took it slow, drank a lot of water from her giant black sipper, freshened up and had her breakfast with scrambled eggs, roasted tomato and avocado on gluten-free toast, and had it while chatting with her pet dog, MJ.

Alaya then completed her quota of reading 10 pages of a book and meditated, and then quickly got ready fr the second workout of her day, pickleball. She ended up playing two hours straight. She went for a quick brunch and got all things healthy from the buffet.

After going back home, she had her protein shake, hung out with her friend at home and got hungry again, and had a plateful of fruits. Later she went out for another workout, an evening walk, only to come back to a shower, a hearty dinner with soup, sweet potato and paneer, a dessert with sugar-free mint-chocolate ice cream, journaling, and cuddled with MJ to sleep.