Botox expert reveals all of her cosmetic treatments; Moxi, Sculptra and more

Brittany Wilson, a registered nurse (RN) and expert injector who owns RAE Aesthetic MD, has over 66k followers on Instagram. The nurse, who emphasises natural-looking results, by avoiding an overfilled or "pillow face" look, recently opened up about all of her cosmetic procedures.

Brittany revealed all the cosmetic work she has done on her face. So far, Brittany has gone for CO2 and microneedling, tox, moxi/BBL, Sculptra, PDGF+GZ Gel, lip and cheek fillers, salmon sperm facials, jawline filler, morpheus8 sculptra, to give her face a "natural" look.

Expert injector opens up about all cosmetic procedures she has had so far

Along with her Instagram post which detailed all of her procedures, she wrote: "Everyone asks 'what treatments have you done' I always laugh before saying… everything! as a business owner I feel it’s crucial for me to try out all our services before we make them available to our patients. I also am always around to lend a face to my staff when they want to learn new techniques. natural aesthetics can aid natural results. mh face is proof. what’s your fave treatment? Let me know in the comments below!"