What to know about Kybella, the double chin shot going viral online

A sharp jawline has long been shorthand for youth and beauty. From contour kits to chewing gum hacks, the pursuit of a sculpted profile has taken many forms. Now, a small vial of liquid is rewriting the rules: Kybella, the FDA-approved injectable that claims to melt away a double chin.

The treatment is not new. Approved in 2015, Kybella is essentially deoxycholic acid, a synthetic form of a substance our body already uses to absorb fat. What has made it resurface in 2025 is not a glossy ad campaign, but TikTok. Influencer Morgan Cohen went viral after sharing her recovery, swelling and all, with her 1.5 million followers. The internet was quick to dissect both her face and her choice, sparking the usual chorus of admiration, concern, and scepticism.

What is Kybella and how does it work?

Kybella works by breaking down fat cells under the chin, a condition known in medical circles as “submental fullness.” Unlike Botox or fillers, which need topping up, Kybella is marketed as permanent. Sessions last about 20 minutes, though several may be needed depending on the profile you’re chasing. The recovery, however, is not Instagram-friendly. The “bullfrog effect,” as users call it, involves weeks of swelling before results settle in.