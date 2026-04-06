Are you keeping these spring detox items handy?

Morning detox elixir

Warm water + ½ lemon juice + 1 tsp raw honey + a pinch of cinnamon. This stimulates digestion, supports liver function, and awakens metabolism.

Coriander-cumin water

Boil 1 tsp coriander seeds and 1 tsp cumin seeds in 2 cups of water. Reduce to 1 cup, strain, and sip warm. It is excellent for reducing bloating, flushing toxins, and improving gut health.

Green reset smoothie

Blend spinach, cucumber, mint leaves, a small piece of ginger, and coconut water. Rich in chlorophyll, this alkalises the body and naturally boosts energy.

As temperatures rise, the skin begins to produce more oil while still carrying winter dullness. Exfoliation and hydration are key.

Ubtan renewal scrub

Mix 2 tbsp gram flour, 1 tbsp sandalwood powder, a pinch of turmeric, and rose water to form a paste. Gently massage and rinse. It removes dead cells, brightens the complexion, and refines texture.

Honey and aloe vera glow mask

Combine 1 tbsp fresh aloe vera gel with 1 tsp raw honey. Apply for 15 minutes. This soothes, hydrates, and restores suppleness after seasonal dryness.