5 homemade alternatives for vapour rubs

Use kitchen ingredients to make organic vapour rubs which helps ease your discomfort.

Coconut and Essential oils: Take 2 tablespoon coconut oil, 1-2 drops of eucalyptus or peppermint oil. It is suggested that you take any one of the essential oils because either is very strong. Moreover, never add these directly to the coconut oil. Always use any essential oil in its diluted state. These help in decongestion when rubbed on the chest, throat and back prior to sleeping.

Mustard Oil and Garlic: you may have noticed mother’s massaging warm mustard oil on the bodies of their young children. This is a traditional method of warming up the body and providing anti-microbial relief. Heat mustard oil with two-three cloves of garlic. Once the garlic turns brown, take the oil off the heat. Remove the garlic cloves and massage on the chest, body and feet.

Ajwain Potli: Ajwain or carom seeds may not be the first remedy that come to your mind, but it definitely is a good remedy. Dry roast 1-2 tablespoons of ajwain. Once roasted, take it off the heat, place it on a muslin cloth and tie a knot. Place this potli on your chest, changing its position over and over again. You can also bring it closer to your nose and inhale it. The vapour released from dry roasted ajwain helps in clearing the nasal passage.