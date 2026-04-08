5 homemade alternatives for vapour rubs

If you have been attracted by the rain and dared to step out getting wet in it, developing a blocked nose, lung congestion or viral fever is quite common. To relieve yourself from discomfort and irritation, often vapour rubs are used. But if you are in a situation with no access to one, here’s what you can do instead. There are no problems that home-made anecdotes can’t cure. Thus, bookmark these five home-made alternatives to your store bought vapour rubs.
Use kitchen ingredients to make organic vapour rubs which helps ease your discomfort.
Coconut and Essential oils: Take 2 tablespoon coconut oil, 1-2 drops of eucalyptus or peppermint oil. It is suggested that you take any one of the essential oils because either is very strong. Moreover, never add these directly to the coconut oil. Always use any essential oil in its diluted state. These help in decongestion when rubbed on the chest, throat and back prior to sleeping.
Mustard Oil and Garlic: you may have noticed mother’s massaging warm mustard oil on the bodies of their young children. This is a traditional method of warming up the body and providing anti-microbial relief. Heat mustard oil with two-three cloves of garlic. Once the garlic turns brown, take the oil off the heat. Remove the garlic cloves and massage on the chest, body and feet.
Ajwain Potli: Ajwain or carom seeds may not be the first remedy that come to your mind, but it definitely is a good remedy. Dry roast 1-2 tablespoons of ajwain. Once roasted, take it off the heat, place it on a muslin cloth and tie a knot. Place this potli on your chest, changing its position over and over again. You can also bring it closer to your nose and inhale it. The vapour released from dry roasted ajwain helps in clearing the nasal passage.
Steam inhalation: Whenever you sit to inhale steam, it is recommended that you add an eucalyptus or mint capsule. This releases a strong flavoured steam which helps in clearing any congestion.
Beeswax balm: Take two tablespoons of coconut oil, one tablespoon of beeswax, 2-3 drops of eucalyptus oil and 1-2 drops of camphor oil (optional). Melt coconut oil and beeswax. Add the essential oil/s and mix well. Once it solidifies, it will take on the look of a substance similar to store-bought vapour rub. Take a finger full of this mixture and rub well on your chest and back.
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