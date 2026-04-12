Can homemade oils boost your hair growth? Here’s the truth

A healthy scalp leads to a more conducive environment for hair growth. Coconut oil, castor oil, and rosemary oil are common ingredients in home remedies, but their effect is supplementary rather than miraculous.

What DIY hair oils can actually do?

Many myths about homemade hair oils come from misunderstandings about their benefits. These oils help in moisturizing the scalp and eliminating any form of dryness. The coconut oil makes the hair strands strong by preventing any loss of proteins while the rosemary oil enhances blood circulation in the scalp. But none of these contribute towards quicker hair growth.

What are the common mistakes people make?

A common misconception regarding the use of home-based hair oils is that the more one applies the oil, the better the results would be. This is not true because using too much oil could cause pore blockage. One also makes an error when assuming that using oil alone is sufficient enough to take good care of one’s hair.

DIY oils are effective but won’t work miracles for you. They will make your scalp healthier, help your hair grow stronger, and minimize hair loss. However, they won’t influence your hair’s natural growth pace.