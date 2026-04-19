Office air theory: Why your hair gets so frizzy by 9 pm

The office air theory has come into focus once again, but this time, it’s more intense than before. While this concept began as an internet sensation on TikTok, it has since gained momentum in the conversation. The concept is quite simple, really. When you leave your home, you look neat and tidy, but when you return from work, you look pale and oily.

Office Air Theory: What’s really happening to your skin and hair?

The office air theory initially became popular through viral video footage posted on social media by user Noa Donlan. In her videos, there was an evident contrast between how she looked in the morning and at night, which resonated well with many viewers. One person commented, “No because why does my makeup hold up for an entire night of drinking but not 4 hours in the office.” Another person said, “😮😮😮😮 oh my Gosh, I thought 🤔 it was my imagination.... Today I was so beautiful in the morning, and then in the afternoon, look so tired .. 😢😢”