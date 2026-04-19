Office air theory: Why your hair gets so frizzy by 9 pm

The office air theory has come into focus once again, but this time, it’s more intense than before. While this concept began as an internet sensation on TikTok, it has since gained momentum in the conversation. The concept is quite simple, really. When you leave your home, you look neat and tidy, but when you return from work, you look pale and oily.
The office air theory initially became popular through viral video footage posted on social media by user Noa Donlan. In her videos, there was an evident contrast between how she looked in the morning and at night, which resonated well with many viewers. One person commented, “No because why does my makeup hold up for an entire night of drinking but not 4 hours in the office.” Another person said, “😮😮😮😮 oh my Gosh, I thought 🤔 it was my imagination.... Today I was so beautiful in the morning, and then in the afternoon, look so tired .. 😢😢”
According to the experts, however, the air-conditioned office air theory does have some truth to it. An office that uses continuous air conditioning will definitely experience low humidity in the air. Low humidity makes the skin lose more water through transepidermal water loss, causing the skin to be tight and dry as the day progresses.
The scalp creates oil in excess when too much dry air is present and the scalp detects this dryness. The fact that your hair appears to be oily at night, even after you have just washed it in the morning may be due to this phenomenon. Another possibility is that this same phenomena may cause flaking and eczema on your face.
The office air theory, however, is just part of the story. Lifestyle issues have greater importance. Our diet, hydration levels, and general state of health affect our skin and hair reactions. External elements like pollution contribute to worsening the situation. Cities where the air quality is low experience the effect of pollution on skin barrier and pigmentation.
However, there are very simple solutions that one can use to minimize the consequences associated with the office air hypothesis. Cleansing your face when you get off a bus is an excellent way to remove any of the dust and other pollutants that may be on your face. Ceramides and hyaluronic acid are helpful in protecting your skin barrier when you use topical skincare products that contain these ingredients. The use of antioxidants such as vitamin C and B3 helps protect your skin from any damage. Sun protection is essential, no matter if you are outside or inside.