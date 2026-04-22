Are Ashwagandha leaves harmful for your food? FSSAI issues new guidelines

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has issued an advisory in regards to its usage as an additive in food products. It is worth noting that there have been increased demands for this medicinal plant across the world. In India, the Ashwagandha herb is being used in the production of capsule forms designed to relieve stress.
In this regard, it is important to emphasize that the revised guidelines strictly prohibit the use of leaves of Ashwagandha in all foods. It means that neither raw leaves nor extracts derived from them may be used. The new guidelines indicate that only the root of Ashwagandha and its extracts are allowed.
This requirement is not new but an affirmation of the regulations that were set out in 2016 regarding the manufacture and sale of nutraceuticals and health supplements. Under Schedule IV of this regulation, only approved parts of plants may be used in various classes of foods, such as functional foods and dietary supplements. This requirement includes Ashwagandha roots since there is a recognized level of safety and use for this part of the plant.
This advisory comes against the backdrop of a report of usage of Ashwagandha leaves by certain manufacturers in their products. This does not come within the purview of approval and has caused some concern over adherence. This stand has been endorsed by the Ministry of Ayush. They have issued an order that manufacturers must only use the roots and refrain from the leaves entirely.
It should now be mandatory for the Food Business Operators to comply immediately. If any food contains the Ashwagandha leaves at present, it will have to be changed to another formulation. The regulator has threatened that there would be serious consequences according to the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.