Are Ashwagandha leaves harmful for your food? FSSAI issues new guidelines

This requirement is not new but an affirmation of the regulations that were set out in 2016 regarding the manufacture and sale of nutraceuticals and health supplements. Under Schedule IV of this regulation, only approved parts of plants may be used in various classes of foods, such as functional foods and dietary supplements. This requirement includes Ashwagandha roots since there is a recognized level of safety and use for this part of the plant.

This advisory comes against the backdrop of a report of usage of Ashwagandha leaves by certain manufacturers in their products. This does not come within the purview of approval and has caused some concern over adherence. This stand has been endorsed by the Ministry of Ayush. They have issued an order that manufacturers must only use the roots and refrain from the leaves entirely.

It should now be mandatory for the Food Business Operators to comply immediately. If any food contains the Ashwagandha leaves at present, it will have to be changed to another formulation. The regulator has threatened that there would be serious consequences according to the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.