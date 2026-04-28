The booby trap: The long-term risks breast implants don’t advertise

The modern beauty conversation has grown more honest. What were once whispered about are now discussed openly. Yet beneath that candour, lies certain realities curiously underplayed when it comes to the long-term implications of breast implants.

Are breast implants safe long term? What you need to know

Beauty mogul Huda Kattan posted on social media about experiencing an implant rupture. She delayed getting the check up done post the ten year mark. Breast implants are not static enhancements, but medical devices with a lifespan, limitations, and risks that evolve over time.

Breast implants are not designed to last indefinitely. Most carry an implicit timeline which is often 10 years or a little longer. This does not mean they must be removed at a fixed date, but rather that you need to get it checked by your doctor.