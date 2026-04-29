AC making you age faster? Here’s all you need to know

When the temperature is unbearable in the summer months, the easiest resort is to switch on the AC and expose yourself to the cool air. But have you noticed how your skin starts tightening soon after or there’s a constant itch on your sensitive skin? Ever thought that these can be attributed to the long times spent in the vicinity of an AC? Here’s decoding how this summer saviour may affect the skin, and for the worse.
During the summer months one tends to take shelter from the scorching heat in the arms of the cool AC air. Be it at home or in the office, you are constantly exposed to this artificially recycled air, and that puts pressure on your skin. To understand this, one needs to be clear about the working of the AC. The mechanism is such that it removes humidity from the environment which, in turn, reduces moisture, due to a sudden drop in moisture levels or long –time exposure to almost zero moisture levels starts turning your skin dry and also invites dryness related problems.
4 basic skin problems related to long exposure to AC
If you are exposing yourself to the AC for a long time, be sure that one or more of these basic skin issues will emerge to haunt you.
Dryness: The skin becomes dry, rough and cracked at places like elbows or the heels. Even on the face you might start feeling a strange tightness caused by the loss of moisture.
Damage to Skin Barrier: The skin barrier is the outer layer of the skin which keeps you protected from dust, pollution and sun rays. Constant loss of moisture will weaken it.
Dermatitis: Have you ever noticed how your perfectly normal skin sometimes reacts to the cold AC temperature and starts itching all of a sudden? Do you become concerned over the red spots that develop and start itching? Or the slight bumps that can be seen in places which were perfectly smooth skin? These are all the side effects of being exposed to a moisture-less, low-temperature ambience.
Skin Ageing: Yes, the absence of moisture in the environment and your prolonged exposure to that make your skin weak and reduces its elasticity. Over time, you might start spotting fine lines and wrinkles on your skin which affects your facial appearance.
How to tackle long exposure to AC?
There are several ways to deal with the situation so that your skin doesn’t show signs of damage. First, the classic one, drink lots of water and stay hydrated. Second, take short breaks or once the room is cold enough, switch off the AC and increase the speed of the fan. Third, always keep a moisturiser, lip balm or hand cream in your bag which you can apply every few hours. Fourth, use a humidifier as well as it adds back the lost moisture to your surroundings and prevents an excessive dry ambience from taking over.
Thus, next time you head for the AC remote, go over the pros and cons for your skin and take the right step.
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