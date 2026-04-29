AC making you age faster? Here’s all you need to know

4 basic skin problems related to long exposure to AC

If you are exposing yourself to the AC for a long time, be sure that one or more of these basic skin issues will emerge to haunt you.

Dryness: The skin becomes dry, rough and cracked at places like elbows or the heels. Even on the face you might start feeling a strange tightness caused by the loss of moisture.

Damage to Skin Barrier: The skin barrier is the outer layer of the skin which keeps you protected from dust, pollution and sun rays. Constant loss of moisture will weaken it.

Dermatitis: Have you ever noticed how your perfectly normal skin sometimes reacts to the cold AC temperature and starts itching all of a sudden? Do you become concerned over the red spots that develop and start itching? Or the slight bumps that can be seen in places which were perfectly smooth skin? These are all the side effects of being exposed to a moisture-less, low-temperature ambience.

Skin Ageing: Yes, the absence of moisture in the environment and your prolonged exposure to that make your skin weak and reduces its elasticity. Over time, you might start spotting fine lines and wrinkles on your skin which affects your facial appearance.